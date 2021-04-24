IPL 2021 Live Match Score, RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Royals Cruise In Chase Despite Losing Openers | Cricket News

Chasing a goal of 134 runs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are two wickets down vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 18 of the continued Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, on the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson are at present batting for RR and including runs to the scoreboard. Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi have taken a wicket every for KKR. Earlier, KKR wrapped up their innings at 133 for 9 in 20 overs, and confronted one other batting collapse. KKR put in a great begin, however quickly started to lose wickets in fast intervals. Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik tried to show the tide in direction of their aspect, with knocks of 36 and 25 runs respectively however failed to take action. Chris Morris was on hearth for RR, taking 4 wickets. In the meantime, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman registered a dismissal every. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2021 Match 18 Stay Cricket Rating And Updates Between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), from Wankhede Stadium
-
22:35 (ACTUAL)
OUT! Shivam Dube c Prasidh Krishna b Varun Chakravarthy 22 (18)
A googly by Varun, and Dube tries to hoick it, however slices it to quick third man for a catch.
In walks, Rahul Tewatia.
-
22:32 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
An offbreak supply by Varun, exterior off. Dube edges it previous the wicketkeeper and no person is there at slip tp cease it. FOUR!
-
22:28 (ACTUAL)
One run
Narine tosses it in, at off. Samson hits it all the way down to long-on for a single.
-
22:22 (ACTUAL)
Two runs
An excellent size supply by Cummins, in at center and leg. Samson hits it to lengthy leg for a double.
-
22:21 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
A brief supply by Cummins, round off and high-height. SAmson pulls it with a lot aplomb over midwicket for a six!
-
22:16 (ACTUAL)
One run
A full supply by Narine on leg stump. Dube directs it to midwicket for a single.
-
22:15 (IST)
FOUR!
Varun tosses it quick, spinning away exterior off. Dube hits it in direction of Nagarkoti at long-off. He lets the ball undergo him for a 4!
-
22:15 (IST)
One run
Varun tosses it quick, a legbreak. Samson punches it to long-on for a single.
-
22:10 (ACTUAL)
SIX! 50-UP FOR RR!
Narine tosses a full supply, and Dube makes use of his muscle groups to launch it over midwicket for a six! Additionally, 50-up for RR!
-
22:09 (ACTUAL)
One run
Narine tosses it on a size, on center. Samson directs it all the way down to long-on for a single.
-
22:04 (ACTUAL)
OUT! Yashasvi Jaiswal c sub KL Nagarkoti b Shivam Mavi 22 (17)
A full supply by Mavi, and Jaiswal lofts it immediately for Nagarkoti at sweeper cowl for a simple catch!
In walks, Shivam Dube.
-
22:03 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A brief supply by Mavi, exterior off. Jaiswal clears his entrance leg to drill it over additional cowl for a 4!
-
22:02 (ACTUAL)
One run
Samson guides this supply by Mavi, via sq. leg for a single.
-
22:02 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Again of a size by Mavi, too straight. Samson lotions it away to the left of quick wonderful leg for a 4!
-
22:01 (ACTUAL)
FOUR! RR: 30/1 | NEED 104 FROM 96 BALLS
An overpitched supply by Varun, exterior off. Jaiswal negotiates it via the covers for a 4!
After 4 overs, RR are 30 for one, and wish 104 from 96 balls.
-
22:00 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
An overpitched supply by Varun, exterior off. Samson drives it to the left of additional cowl for a 4!
-
21:57 (ACTUAL)
OUT! Jos Buttler lbw b Varun Chakravarthy 5 (7)
Varun tosses it full, in center. Buttler misses it, and it hits his entrance pad in keeping with center. Decides in opposition to the evaluate.
In walks, Sanju Samson.
-
21:55 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Varun tosses it flat, exterior off. Buttler smacks it between additional cowl and mid-off for a 4!
-
21:51 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A full supply by Mavi, exterior off. Jaiswal lotions it via the midwicket area for a 4!
-
21:47 (ACTUAL)
OUCH! THAT HURT!
Buttler will get it on his helmet, as he tried to drag this supply by Cummins. The bowler goes to verify on him instantly, and the staff physio comes working. On the finish, Buttler resumes with a special helmet.
-
21:43 (ACTUAL)
ANOTHER FOUR!
Brief by Cummins, and large. Jaiswal smacks it previous backward level for a 4!
-
21:42 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A full supply by Cummins, on the pads. Jaiswal smashes it via midwicket for a 4!
-
21:40 (ACTUAL)
DROPPED! One run
An excellent supply by Mavi, and Jaiswal tries to chop, and it goes to Gill at backward level. He wasn’t anticipating it, and it goes via his palms. One run.
-
21:39 (ACTUAL)
One leg bye
A size supply by Mavi, and Buttler tries to defend it. He misses it, and it goes for a leg bye in direction of the covers.
-
21:38 (ACTUAL)
The motion resumes!
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to start the chase for RR. Shivam Mavi to bowl for KKR.
-
21:21 (ACTUAL)
OUT! Shivam Mavi b Chris Morris 5 (7), KKR: 133/9 | TARGET: 134
A full toss by Morris, exterior off. Mavi tries to scoop it, however deflects it into his personal stumps.
KKR end their innings at 133 for 9 in 20 overs. Goal for RR is 134.
-
21:18 (ACTUAL)
OUT! Pat Cummins c Riyan Parag b Chris Morris 10 (6)
A sluggish quick supply by Morris, exterior off. Cummins pulls it straight to Parag at deep midwicket for a catch!
In comes, Prasidh Krishna.
-
21:16 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
A size supply by Morris, large of off. Cummins launches it over large lengthy off for a six!
-
21:13 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A cutter by Rahman, and Mavi hits ti wonderful of quick wonderful leg for a 4!
-
21:12 (ACTUAL)
OUT! Dinesh Karthik c Chetan Sakariya b Chris Morris 25 (24), KKR: 118/7
An overpitched supply by Morris, and Karthik sends it within the air, and Sakariya at extra-cover jumps to catch it.
In comes, Shivam Mavi.
-
21:11 (ACTUAL)
OUT! Andre Russell c David Miller b Chris Morris 9 (7)
An excellent supply by Morris, in off and center. Russell directs it to Miller on the fringe of the long-on boundary for a catch.
In walks, Pat Cummins.
-
21:06 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Morris tries to ship a yorker, however finally ends up placing in Russell’s slot. He waits for it and launches it over the bowler’s head for a six!
-
21:01 (ACTUAL)
One run
A brief supply by Sakariya on the hips of the batsman. Karthik lofts it within the air, and it lands in entrance of deep midwicket. One run.
-
21:00 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A sluggish supply by Sakariya, exterior off. Karthik lotions it straight of long-off for a 4!
-
20:58 (ACTUAL)
FOUR! KKR: 98/5
A sluggish and quick supply by Rahman, large of off. Karthik pulls it between deep idwicket and lengthy leg for a 4!
After 16 overs, KKR are 98 for 5.
-
20:56 (ACTUAL)
OUT! Rahul Tripathi c Riyan Parag b Mustafizur Rahman 36 (26)
A sluggish supply by Rahman, offcutter. Tripathi finally ends up hitting it to Parag at deep midwicket for a simple catch.
In walks, Andre Russell.
-
20:53 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A full toss by Sakariya, in center stump line. Karthik drills it to the backward sq. leg boundary for a 4!
-
20:52 (ACTUAL)
One run
A large yorker by Sakariya, and Karthik hits it to long-off for a single.
-
20:46 (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
A legbreak supply by Tewatia, exterior off. Karthik sweeps it to the sq. boundary for a 4!
-
20:40 (ACTUAL)
One run
A full supply by Dube, in center. Karthik glances it all the way down to long-on for a single.
