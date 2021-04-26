IPL 2021 Live Streaming PBKS vs KKR Live Score How to Watch Telecast Today Punjab vs Kolkata Toss Winner

In at this time’s Indian Premier League 2021, we now have workforce Kolkata Knight Riders taking part in in opposition to the workforce Punjab Kings on the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match is scheduled to be performed at 07:30 pm IST. You’ll be able to watch the IPL on Jio TV because the dwell streaming is not going to be obtainable on YouTube in India. The Hotstar customers may also watch the dwell streaming of every match of IPL.

The groups appear to be taking part in beneath stress as they haven’t performed so properly within the league. If we speak concerning the efficiency of workforce KKR, they’ve misplaced 4 matches in a row. The workforce is at ninth place within the league standings. On the opposite aspect, PBKS has misplaced 2 matches within the match and ranked the 5tht place within the league standings. Let’s check out the dwell rating of workforce KKR and PBKS.

KKR vs PBKS Dwell Rating:

Match: KKR vs PBKS IPL 2021

Date: twenty sixth April

Time: 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad:

Tim Seifert, Sandeep Warrier, Sheldon Jackson, Nitish Rana, Shubham Gill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Pawan Negi, Karun Nair, Ben Slicing, Shakib Al Hasan, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Andre Rusell, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings Squad:

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Utkarsh Singh, Riley Meredith, Ishan Porel, Jhye Richardson, Saurabh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan , Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Rabi Bishnoi, Mohammed Ashwin, Fabian Allen

KKR vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction:

Group Punjab Kings has not too long ago gained over the workforce Mumbai Indians the place Rahul Sharma and Suuryakumar Yadav took the result in make their workforce win. The captain of workforce Punjab Kings, Rahul Sharma additionally tried to chase the rating and contributed to provide a troublesome competitors to the opposing workforce. Group Kolkata Knight Riders had an important opening whereas they defeated workforce Sunrisers Hyderabad of their first match of IPL however then they misplaced 4 video games in a row.

The important thing gamers of the workforce might be Rahul Tripathi Shubham Gill advert Nitish Rana who performed their greatest in matches. Group KKR wants a bounce again to win in opposition to the workforce PBKS. The PBKS workforce participant Morgan additionally seen struggling for runs within the earlier match. The Star Sports activities Community will even broadcast the IPL 2020 matches in India. To know extra about this text keep related to us.