IPL 2021: Mahela Jayawardene, head coach of Mumbai Indians, speaks on the pitch of Chepauk Stadium, playing here is not impossible but slow

The present season of the Indian Premier League is dominated by groups batting first in matches being performed at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, however Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene stated it isn’t unimaginable to play on the pitch right here however it’s gradual . Within the six matches performed right here up to now, solely thrice the groups have scored greater than 150 runs whereas the groups batting first in 5 matches have gained.

Nonetheless, the match performed between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday was a excessive rating, with Virat Kohli’s crew profitable by 38 runs after scoring 204 for 4 wickets whereas batting first. Jayawardene stated earlier than the match towards Delhi Capitals that, ‘It isn’t an unimaginable wicket to bat. It’s a good and aggressive pitch. It will be important for any crew or batsman to regulate to the circumstances. On this case, now we have met our plan, it’s difficult however our bowlers have accomplished effectively.

The 43-year-old former Sri Lankan participant stated that Hardik Pandya has not bowled but on account of harm within the sequence towards England. He stated, “We’re ready to see his bowling this season, however he in all probability suffered a minor harm within the final ODI towards England and he’s recovering from the harm.” We don’t need to take any danger relating to them proper now. Hopefully within the subsequent few weeks he will likely be seen bowling.

