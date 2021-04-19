IPL 2021: Mahendra Singh Dhoni again at the forefront, set a charismatic record in IPL – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been with Chennai Tremendous Kings because the begin of IPL. Throughout this time he achieved nice success and established many information. The date of April 19 is a serious contribution to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s IPL profession. He performed his first match for Chennai Tremendous Kings in 2008. The match was performed in opposition to the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab). He has been the top of this staff from the start. Then on 19 April 2021, he’s enjoying his two hundredth match because the captain of Chennai. The match is being performed in opposition to Rajasthan Royals. On this manner, Dhoni turned the primary participant to captain 200 matches for a similar IPL franchise. Aside from CSK within the IPL, Dhoni has additionally been the captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant in a single season.

After Dhoni, Virat Kohli is the captain in most matches for a franchise within the IPL. He has captained RCB in 128 matches. After this comes the variety of Rohit Sharma who has captained Mumbai Indians in 124 matches. On this manner, solely Indian gamers occupy the highest of the three gamers who’ve captained the staff in a lot of the matches. Whereas Dhoni has been the captain since 2008, Kohli first turned the captain in IPL 2012. Nonetheless, he turned the common captain of RCB from 2013. Rohit Sharma additionally captained Mumbai Indians since 2013.


Dhoni has performed a complete of 207 matches to this point within the IPL. He has scored 4632 runs at a mean of 40.63. Dhoni has 23 IPL fifties to his identify. He has not scored an IPL century. He has hit 313 fours and 216 sixes on this match. Dhoni has additionally made 113 catches and 39 stumps. He has performed for Rising Pune Supergiant in 30 out of 207 matches in IPL. These matches have been performed in IPL 2017 and 2017. The Chennai staff was then banned for IPL spot-fixing.
