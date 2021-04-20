LATEST

IPL 2021: ‘Man always makes a player disappear’, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s fun comment in the stump mic

Whereas conserving the again of the wicket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is at all times within the dialogue about his feedback. Many movies associated to this through the time of Dhoni’s worldwide profession additionally went viral. Rishabh Pant can also be copying the identical fashion as Mahi. The Chennai Tremendous Kings captain can also be seen advising the bowler in regards to the good and dangerous balls through the over and Dhoni has a full give attention to the ornament of the fielding. In the meantime, within the match performed in opposition to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, one such humorous remark of Dhoni was captured within the stump mic, the video of which goes viral on social media.

In reality, within the video that’s going viral, Dhoni is seen setting fielding first and after that he says to bowling Ravindra Jadeja, “Dude is at all times lacking a fielder.” Mahi’s followers have acquired such a remark from Dhoni after a very long time. Tell us that Dhoni introduced his retirement from worldwide cricket on August 15 final yr and since then he’s seen enjoying solely within the IPL. Chennai have regarded in nice kind to this point this season and the staff has gained two out of three matches.

Jadeja celebrates in a novel manner by taking fourth catch within the match, VIDEO viral

Batting first after shedding the toss in opposition to Rajasthan, Chennai Tremendous Kings scored 189 runs shedding 9 wickets in 20 overs. For the staff, Faf Duplesey scored 33 and Ambati Rayudu performed a superb innings of 27 runs in 17 balls. Chasing a goal of 189 runs, Rajasthan’s staff was in a position to rating solely 143 runs after shedding 9 wickets in 20 overs. In CSK bowling, Moin Ali took three wickets and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets. With this win, Chennai reached the second place within the level desk.

