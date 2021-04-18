IPL 2021: Mentor VVS Laxman of Sunrisers Hyderabad told why the team lost against Mumbai Indians

Mentor VVS Laxman of Sunrisers Hyderabad has admitted that his batsmen couldn’t rotate the strike when it was troublesome to make the boundary in opposition to the bowlers of Mumbai Indians on the troublesome wicket of Chepauk. Chasing the goal of 151 runs given by Mumbai Indians, the Sunrisers Hyderabad staff might handle solely 137 runs in 19.4 overs as they struggled to attain runs within the center overs of the innings on Saturday.

Laxman mentioned within the post-match press convention, ‘The artwork of taking one or two runs is essential, particularly on such pitches as a result of it’s not really easy to hit right here. You can’t rely solely on boundaries or sixes. He mentioned, ‘It is rather necessary to maintain the proportion of dot balls low and you are able to do this solely by rotating the strike. That is one facet of the sport that is essential on such wickets.

IPL 2021: When, the place and tips on how to watch LIVE streaming of Delhi-Punjab match

“Sadly we could not do it, particularly when Rahul Chahar was bowling and even when different quick bowlers have been bowling within the center overs,” he mentioned. Laxman mentioned it was difficult to play aggressively when the ball was outdated within the second half of the innings. He additionally emphasised the significance of utilizing Powerplay restrictions. He mentioned that the spinners have been additionally gaining flip with the bounce. That is undoubtedly a facet that we mentioned sooner or later.

Laxman additionally talked concerning the significance of the batsman enjoying lengthy innings on the crease. He mentioned, “It is rather troublesome for a brand new participant to get accustomed to coming straight to the pitch, particularly when the strike charge is growing. The way in which you present optimistic and aggressive angle within the first 10 overs, it helps within the second half.

IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR: when, the place and tips on how to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore reside streaming and reside telecast