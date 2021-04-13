LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Virat Kohli, who suffered a two-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore by the final ball of their first match, will probably be on Tuesday with the intention of returning to the profitable observe of their second match of the IPL in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday. Kolkata beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs of their first match and will probably be eyeing their second consecutive win in opposition to Mumbai. Kolkata can have excessive hopes from their English captain Eoin Morgan that he won’t solely preserve his group match but in addition keep his profitable behavior.

IPL 2021: Bangalore quick bowler Harshal Patel revealed, impressed to change into all-rounder when humiliated

Mumbai misplaced the match with the final ball in opposition to Bangalore and they might not like to take action in opposition to Kolkata. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma was run out by scoring simply 19 runs within the first match however he wouldn’t prefer to repeat such a mistake within the match in opposition to Kolkata. Within the first match, Chris Lynn scored 49 and Suryakumar Yadav scored 31 and Mumbai reached the difficult rating of 159 for 9 wickets in 20 overs, however this rating was not sufficient to offer Bangalore any downside. Nonetheless, Bangalore scored the profitable run by going to the final ball.

Kolkata, alternatively, held Hyderabad to 177 with a rating of 187 on the again of Nitish Rana’s great knock of 80. Hyderabad misplaced their captain David Warner firstly of the innings. The match will probably be between Mumbai, determined to get again on observe and Kolkata prepared to take care of the win, and in such a match a troublesome contest will probably be seen between the 2. Tell us when, the place and how one can watch reside telecast and reside streaming of this match.

That is why Rohit is paying further consideration to health after IPL 2020

When and the place will this match be performed?
The fifth match of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will probably be performed on Tuesday 13 April on the MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian time. The toss will probably be half an hour earlier than the beginning of the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

The place can I watch reside telecast?
It is possible for you to to look at reside telecast of the fifth match of IPL 2021 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians on Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch reside streaming?
It is possible for you to to look at the reside streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
6
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
5
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
4
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
4
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
4
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
4
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
3
ENTERTAINMENT

Shilpa showed the temple, celebs including Malaika, Anushka, Kangana, and the likes of Baisakhi
DA Image DA Image
3
LATEST

IPL 2021: Bangalore fast bowler Harshal Patel revealed, inspired to become all-rounder when humiliated
DA Image DA Image
3
LATEST

IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh came forward in support of Kuldeep Yadav, said – there is no shortage in that

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top