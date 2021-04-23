LATEST

IPL 2021 MI vs PKBS: Punjab may give this player a chance to replace Chris Gayle against Mumbai, this could be the playing XI of both teams

The seventeenth match of IPL 2021 will likely be performed on Friday between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match will likely be performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 7.30 pm in the present day. Mumbai misplaced to Delhi Capitals within the final match. Punjab began with a win in IPL 14, however have since misplaced three consecutive matches. On Wednesday, she was capable of rating 120 towards Sunrisers Hyderabad. There have been 26 matches within the IPL between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings thus far, wherein Mumbai has gained 14 and Punjab has gained 12 matches.

Speaking in regards to the enjoying eleven of Punjab, Punjab could make a change in its enjoying eleven compared to in the present day. Punjab might exchange Chris Gayle with David Malan within the enjoying XI. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been changed as openers by the group. Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan’s enjoying XI appears to have a spot. Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques might be included within the group as soon as once more. Mohammed Shami will lead the tempo bowling.

Speaking in regards to the enjoying eleven of Mumbai Indians, it’s tough to make any change within the group of Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma and Dickock will open for the group. Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya are sure to get a spot within the group within the center order. Within the earlier match, off-spinner Jayant Yadav was performed within the enjoying eleven rather than New Zealand quick bowler Adam Milne. This time too, his place is being determined. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will stay within the reins of quick bowling.

Attainable enjoying XI of Mumbai Indians- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Attainable enjoying XI of Punjab Kings – KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, David Malan, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shah Rukh Khan, Fabian Allen, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Arsheed Singh.
