IPL 2021 MI vs SRH: In the eyes of Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya should have received the Man of the Match award, not Kieron Pollard.

Within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians suffered a 2-wicket defeat within the first match, however after this the group captained by Rohit Sharma made an amazing comeback and gained two consecutive matches. On Saturday, Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs. Kieron Pollard scored 35 not out off 22 balls after which conceded simply 10 runs in two overs, for which he was adjudged Man of the Match, however former Mumbai Indians and Workforce India cricketer Yuvraj Singh believes the true hero of the match is Hardik Pandya was there.

Trent Bolt provides credit score for his good bowling to Jasprit Bumrah

After the match, Yuvraj Singh wrote on Twitter, ‘Man of the match, Hardik Pandya. Area proved to be a sport changer, none like Jassi, King of Loss of life Bowling Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult know how one can win matches in stress conditions. The Mumbai Indians are the No. 1 group for some cause. Rohit Sharma you are able to do it as soon as once more. Mumbai Indians scored 150 runs batting first. Chasing the goal, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been decreased to 137 runs in 19.4 overs. Hardik Pandya had scored seven runs off 5 balls, however he carried out brilliantly within the fielding. Hardik Pandya was runout by skipper David Warner and Abdul Samad.

SRH’s Mentor Laxman explains, why the group misplaced towards Mumbai Indians

Man of the match! Hardik pandya !! Sport changer within the discipline! There isn’t a one like Jassi !! king at dying bowling @ Jaspritbumrah93 @trent_boult @mipaltan certainly know how one can win stress video games !! No 1 group for a cause #SRHvMI @ ImRo45 hitmannn!! you may !!captain 👨‍✈️ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 17, 2021

Aside from this, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar took three wickets every from Mumbai. Jasprit Bumrah and Krunal Pandya had one wicket every. For Mumbai Indians, Quinton Dickock scored 40 and Rohit Sharma scored 32 runs. After this win, Mumbai Indians have reached the highest of the factors desk.