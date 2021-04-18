IPL 2021 MI vs SRH: Kavya Maran’s pics viral after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s third consecutive defeat, fans’ grief spills like this

Within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is the one staff that has not received a single match to date. The Sunrisers Hyderabad staff, captained by David Warner, has misplaced all three matches performed to date. Sunrisers Hyderabad have chased the goal in all of the three matches and regardless of an excellent begin the staff has not been in a position to win. The staff misplaced 10 towards Kolkata Knight Riders, 6 towards Royal Challengers Bangalore and 13 towards Mumbai Indians. Throughout this time, pictures of Kavya Maran, daughter of SRH staff proprietor Kalanithi Maran current within the stadium, have gotten very viral. Kavya Maran arrives on the stadium to look at nearly each match of SRCH staff and after the disappointing efficiency of the staff, her face goes off utterly.

She appeared on TV screens many instances in the course of the match and her landed face can also be breaking the center of the followers. Some followers wrote that seeing Kavya like that is heartbreaking, then somebody wrote that SRH not less than win the match for Kavya. SRH suffered a 13-run defeat towards Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 150 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, SRH’s rating was 67 runs with out dropping wickets in 7.1 overs at a time. Johnny Bairstow was hit for 43 runs off 22 balls and SRH’s innings was by no means managed after that.

Guys… You bought her identify mistaken… It is Kaviya Maran.. not Kavya…

However I kinda really feel unhappy for her… Being a supporter I am feeling unhappy… I can not even attempt to be in her place…

Hate to say this however.. The solar will increase on us once more ma’am…#OrangeOrNothing #SRH pic.twitter.com/kGusfz2j7V – Afzal Ali (@I_Afzal__) April 17, 2021

The highest order batsmen have been performing brilliantly for SRH, however the center order batsmen have been fairly disenchanted. Captain David Warner additionally stated after the match that if the staff has to win, then sensible cricket must be performed. After three consecutive defeats, SRH will now have a tougher path to achieve the playoffs within the event.