IPL 2021 MI vs SRH: Kavya Maran's pics viral after Sunrisers Hyderabad's third consecutive defeat, fans' grief spills like this

Within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is the one crew that has not received a single match up to now. The Sunrisers Hyderabad crew, captained by David Warner, has misplaced all three matches performed up to now. Sunrisers Hyderabad have chased the goal in all of the three matches and regardless of a great begin the crew has not been in a position to win. The crew misplaced 10 towards Kolkata Knight Riders, 6 towards Royal Challengers Bangalore and 13 towards Mumbai Indians. Throughout this time, images of Kavya Maran, daughter of SRH crew proprietor Kalanithi Maran current within the stadium, have gotten very viral. Kavya Maran arrives on the stadium to observe nearly each match of SRCH crew and after the disappointing efficiency of the crew, her face goes off fully.

She appeared on TV screens many instances throughout the match and her landed face can be breaking the guts of the followers. Some followers wrote that seeing Kavya like that is heartbreaking, then somebody wrote that SRH at the very least win the match for Kavya. SRH suffered a 13-run defeat towards Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians, batting first, scored 150 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, SRH’s rating was 67 runs with out dropping wickets in 7.1 overs at a time. Johnny Bairstow was hit for 43 runs off 22 balls and SRH’s innings was by no means managed after that.

The highest order batsmen have been performing brilliantly for SRH, however the center order batsmen have been fairly disillusioned. Captain David Warner additionally mentioned after the match that if the crew has to win, then sensible cricket should be performed. After three consecutive defeats, SRH will now have a tougher path to achieve the playoffs within the event.

