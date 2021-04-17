LATEST

IPL 2021: Michael Vaughan told Ravindra Jadeja his favorite foreign player, said this big thing

Ravindra Jadeja, who gained the hearts of all along with his fielding towards the Punjab Kings within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, is looting accolades from all sides. Many former stalwarts have known as Jadeja the very best fielder on this planet. On this episode, former England captain Michael Vaughan has additionally praised this star all-rounder of India and described him as his favourite overseas participant. Jadeja had KL Rahul runout towards Punjab on a superb throw, after which he additionally caught an incredible catch by Chris Gayle.

Michael Vaughan wrote on his Twitter, ‘Of all of the gamers who’re presently enjoying the sport, there are numerous nice gamers, however my favourite overseas participant is Ravindra Jadeja. BCCI, Chennai Tremendous Kings ought to type a group round their Eid. ‘ Actually, when Punjab scored 15 runs on the fifth ball of the third over, Ravindra Jadeja received runout to KL Rahul on a superb throw. Jaddu then caught a terrific catch by diving into the air on the harmful Punjab batsman Gayle’s level. Jadeja has returned to the cricket area via IPL 2021 after struggling an harm in the course of the tour of Australia in December.

Lara is impressed with this RCB participant, mentioned – I wish to see a century

After dropping the wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, the Punjab Kings innings have been shattered like playing cards and the group might solely handle 106 runs in 20 overs. Within the bowling for Chennai, Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc, taking 4 wickets for simply 13 runs in his four-over spell. The 107-run goal was achieved by Chennai dropping simply 4 wickets in 15.4 overs. Moeen Ali scored 47 and Faf Duplesey scored an unbeaten 36 for CSK.

