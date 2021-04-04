IPL 2021: Mohammed Azharuddin offers Hyderabad as a venue | Cricket News – Times of India » todayssnews

In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association… https://t.co/czbqZOo21x — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) 1617527461000

MUMBAI: Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has offered Hyderabad as an alternate venue to Covid-hit Mumbai for IPL 2021. Azharuddin is the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association HCA ).“In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues,” Azharuddin tweeted on Sunday.

BCCI officials have already indicated Hyderabad and Indore as back-up venues in case the situation in Mumbai gets worse. Left-arm spinner Axar patel, playing for the Delhi Capitals, around 10 groundsmen of the Wankhede Stadium and a few event managers of the BCCI all found covid-positive in Mumbai on Saturday, increasing concerns that the Mumbai leg of the tournament could be in jeopardy.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is supposed to stage 10 games in IPL 2021, but the city is the grip of a severe second wave, which saw more than 9,000 cases – the most ever single-day spike in Mumbai, on Saturday. However, the MCA has expressed confidence that the IPL matches would stay on track in Mumbai.