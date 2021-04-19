LATEST

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni dives against Rajasthan Royals, fans remember 2019 World Cup

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Chennai Tremendous Kings captain Mahendra Singh captaincy made a terrific document in opposition to Rajasthan Royals on Monday in IPL 2021. He performed his two hundredth match for CSK right here as captain. It is a document that no participant on this planet has been capable of make. He additionally acquired an opportunity to bat on this match, the place he scored 18 runs off 17 balls. Dhoni has been seen very hardly ever throughout batting when he dives to achieve the crease. However Dhoni was seen diving in opposition to Rajasthan. When his followers noticed all this, they began evaluating it to the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, when Staff India have been eradicated from the match because of Dhoni’s runout.

Former coach of Staff India advised who would be the winner from Chennai-Rajasthan

On this match in opposition to Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni got here out to bat at quantity seven. He stepped to the crease when the crew misplaced the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina, who have been set on the crease. Within the fifteenth over of the Chennai innings, Dhoni tried to take a single off the quilt of Rahul Tevatiya in direction of the quilt, however there was no run. Ravindra Jadeja, standing on the non-strike finish right here, refused to take a run, forcing Dhoni, who had reached the half-crease, to return. He dived again to the crease and survived a runout. As quickly as Dhoni dived into this match, the followers remembered the Cricket World Cup of two years in the past.

See the reactions of followers right here

Tell us that within the World Cup performed in England in 2019, Dhoni was runout within the semi-final match in opposition to New Zealand. On this match, Dhoni took over after the crew’s innings disintegrated and later introduced them even nearer to victory. Within the match, Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill broke the guts of crores of Indian followers by working him out. Dhoni’s innings later proved to be the final innings of his worldwide profession.

Dhoni’s huge blast, CSK’s new document of captaincy

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
33
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
32
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top