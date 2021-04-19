IPL 2021: MS Dhoni dives against Rajasthan Royals, fans remember 2019 World Cup

Chennai Tremendous Kings captain Mahendra Singh captaincy made a terrific document in opposition to Rajasthan Royals on Monday in IPL 2021. He performed his two hundredth match for CSK right here as captain. It is a document that no participant on this planet has been capable of make. He additionally acquired an opportunity to bat on this match, the place he scored 18 runs off 17 balls. Dhoni has been seen very hardly ever throughout batting when he dives to achieve the crease. However Dhoni was seen diving in opposition to Rajasthan. When his followers noticed all this, they began evaluating it to the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, when Staff India have been eradicated from the match because of Dhoni’s runout.

On this match in opposition to Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni got here out to bat at quantity seven. He stepped to the crease when the crew misplaced the wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina, who have been set on the crease. Within the fifteenth over of the Chennai innings, Dhoni tried to take a single off the quilt of Rahul Tevatiya in direction of the quilt, however there was no run. Ravindra Jadeja, standing on the non-strike finish right here, refused to take a run, forcing Dhoni, who had reached the half-crease, to return. He dived again to the crease and survived a runout. As quickly as Dhoni dived into this match, the followers remembered the Cricket World Cup of two years in the past.

Tell us that within the World Cup performed in England in 2019, Dhoni was runout within the semi-final match in opposition to New Zealand. On this match, Dhoni took over after the crew’s innings disintegrated and later introduced them even nearer to victory. Within the match, Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill broke the guts of crores of Indian followers by working him out. Dhoni’s innings later proved to be the final innings of his worldwide profession.

