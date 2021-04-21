LATEST

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni hits Sunil Narine, and ends 10-year wait

Chennai Tremendous Kings are competing in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders within the fierce competitors of IPL 2021 at this time. On this match, Kolkata gained the toss and elected to bowl first. Chennai, batting after dropping the toss, scored a mammoth rating of 220 runs, dropping 3 wickets within the prescribed 20 overs. Opener Faf Duplesey made an unbeaten innings of 95 runs for the staff. Dealing with 60 balls, he hit 9 fours and 4 sixes. Other than him, the bat of Rituraj Gaikwad additionally performed fiercely. On this match, captain Mahendra Singh got here out to bat at quantity 4 and performed a fast innings of 17 runs off 8 balls. Throughout this innings, Dhoni hit a 4 for the primary time in IPL historical past off the ball of spinner Sunil Narayan.

You may be a bit shocked to seek out this info, however it’s true. Dhoni stepped to the crease after Moeen Ali was dismissed within the seventeenth over of Chennai’s innings. The primary two balls of this over have been hit by Moin Ali for a 4 and a six, however he was stumped by the hands of wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for an enormous shot off the third ball. Dhoni took a single off the fourth ball. After this, Duplesey additionally took a single on the fifth ball, however this ball was turned out to be Noble. After this, Dhoni hit a boundary on the subsequent ball and made a boundary in opposition to Sunil Narayan for the primary time.

In Chennai’s innings, Duplesey hit 9 fours and 4 sixes in an unbeaten 95 off simply 60 balls, whereas Gaikwad scored his fourth half-century within the IPL. Gaikwad hit six fours and two sixes in 64 runs off 42 balls. Other than these two, Moin Ali scored 25 runs on 12 balls with two fours and two sixes. Duplesey and Gaekwad added 115 runs for the opening wicket. Duplesey then added 50 runs for the second wicket with Moeen. Duplesey then added 38 runs for the third wicket with Dhoni. For Kolkata, his prime quick bowler Pat Cummins took 58 runs in 4 overs. For Kolkata, Varun Chakraborty took 27 wickets, Sunil Narine took 34 and Andre Russell took one wicket for 27 runs.

