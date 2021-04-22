IPL 2021: MS Dhoni set special record behind wicket at Wankhede Stadium, Suresh Raina reacted

The Chennai Tremendous Kings, led by the charismatic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs on Saturday. With this, the staff accomplished the hat-trick of victory and topped the most recent level desk of IPL 2021. On this match, CSK captain Dhoni performed a brief however helpful innings of 17 runs off 8 balls. His innings included two fours and a six. Dhoni, after batting, took three catches whereas performing brilliantly in wicketkeeping. Throughout this time, simply as he caught the catch of KKR captain Eoin Morgan with the ball of Deepak Chahar, a particular report was recorded in his title. His feat has been reacted by fellow participant Suresh Raina.

As quickly as he took two catches towards Kolkata on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Dhoni’s title has turn out to be a report within the IPL to turn out to be the primary participant to hit 150 behind wicket-keeper wickets. Dhoni has to this point hunted 151 matches totaling 151 matches on this planet’s largest cricket league. On this report, Suresh Raina tweeted that, ‘150 victims in IPL is a superb achievement. Preserve motivating us all like this, Thala! ‘

150 dismissals in IPL, one other Nice Feat! Preserve Inspiring all of us, Thala! @msdhoni 💛🤞 pic.twitter.com/RN2RsRCAww — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 22, 2021

Speaking about this match, CSK batted first and scored 220 runs dropping 3 wickets in 20 overs. For the staff, each the openers Rituraj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis batted brilliantly and shared a 115-run partnership for the primary wicket. Nevertheless, du Plessis remained unlucky and missed his century by simply 5 runs. Chasing a mammoth goal of 221 runs, all the staff of KKR have been all out after scoring 202 runs. The staff had misplaced 5 wickets for 31 runs at one time. Pat Cummins performed a stormy innings for KKR. He scored not out 66 runs in 34 balls. Nevertheless, he couldn’t win his staff.