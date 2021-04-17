IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s special ‘double century’ from Chennai Super Kings, says – I feel old with this

For Chennai Tremendous Kings captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the match towards Punjab Kings on Saturday was fairly particular. Captain Dhoni accomplished 200 matches for CSK as quickly as he landed on this match. The crew additionally unilaterally gained the match, giving their captain an opportunity to be blissful. The crew’s victory was contributed by quick bowler Deepak Chahar, who took 4 essential wickets for simply 13 runs in 4 overs of his quota. It additionally included a maiden over. After the match, Dhoni was requested questions on the achievement of taking part in 200 matches, to which he has given a humorous reply.

After the match, Chennai captain Dhoni spoke to reporters and expressed his happiness over the massive win. After this one-sided victory for the crew, he was requested in regards to the achievement of taking part in 200 IPL matches, Dhoni mentioned, ‘These items make me really feel previous. The journey has been a very long time for the reason that IPL began in 2008. We’ve performed not solely in India however in several nations (South Africa, UAE) and situations and through this time the journey has been very enjoyable.

Chennai’s victory within the match was determined on the time when half of Punjab’s crew returned to the pavilion for simply 26 runs as a result of bowling of Deepak Chahar’s bowling. The crew by no means recovered from this and will solely rating 106 runs in 20 overs. Aside from Chahar’s 4 wickets, Sam Karan, Dwayne Bravo and Moin Ali additionally bought one wicket every. CSK began poorly in response to the goal of 107 runs from Punjab and the crew misplaced the primary wicket on 24 runs. This was adopted by a 66-run decisive partnership for the second wicket between Faf Duplessis and Moin Ali.

