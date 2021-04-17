LATEST

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s special ‘double century’ from Chennai Super Kings, says – I feel old with this

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

For Chennai Tremendous Kings captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the match towards Punjab Kings on Saturday was fairly particular. Captain Dhoni accomplished 200 matches for CSK as quickly as he landed on this match. The crew additionally unilaterally gained the match, giving their captain an opportunity to be blissful. The crew’s victory was contributed by quick bowler Deepak Chahar, who took 4 essential wickets for simply 13 runs in 4 overs of his quota. It additionally included a maiden over. After the match, Dhoni was requested questions on the achievement of taking part in 200 matches, to which he has given a humorous reply.

KL Rahul left Dhawan behind, Deepak Chahar included in Purple Cap race

After the match, Chennai captain Dhoni spoke to reporters and expressed his happiness over the massive win. After this one-sided victory for the crew, he was requested in regards to the achievement of taking part in 200 IPL matches, Dhoni mentioned, ‘These items make me really feel previous. The journey has been a very long time for the reason that IPL began in 2008. We’ve performed not solely in India however in several nations (South Africa, UAE) and situations and through this time the journey has been very enjoyable.

Chennai’s victory within the match was determined on the time when half of Punjab’s crew returned to the pavilion for simply 26 runs as a result of bowling of Deepak Chahar’s bowling. The crew by no means recovered from this and will solely rating 106 runs in 20 overs. Aside from Chahar’s 4 wickets, Sam Karan, Dwayne Bravo and Moin Ali additionally bought one wicket every. CSK began poorly in response to the goal of 107 runs from Punjab and the crew misplaced the primary wicket on 24 runs. This was adopted by a 66-run decisive partnership for the second wicket between Faf Duplessis and Moin Ali.

IPL 2021: Chennai Tremendous Kings rejoice Dhoni’s 2 hundredth match in a particular manner after profitable the match, see images

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
22
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
22
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
19
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top