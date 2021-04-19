LATEST

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene told why Hardik Pandya is not bowling

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene stated on Monday that Mumbai’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who didn’t bowl within the first three matches of the present season of the Indian Premier League, suffered a minor harm within the final ODI in opposition to England. The previous Sri Lankan batsman stated that we’re ready to see his bowling this season, however he most likely suffered a minor harm within the final ODI in opposition to England and he’s recovering from the harm. He, nevertheless, hoped that Hardik would bowl quickly.

He stated that we don’t need to take any danger concerning them proper now. We need to be sure that he’s snug with bowling. He’s anticipated to bowl within the subsequent few weeks. He stated that it’s not that we aren’t intentionally bowling to him. He will likely be seen bowling as quickly as he recovers from the harm and feels snug. The 27-year-old Baroda participant performed a key function within the crew’s 13-run win in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad by dismissing David Warner and Abdul Samad.

IPL 2021: Mahela Jayawardene, head coach of Mumbai Indians, speaks on the pitch of Chepauk Stadium, enjoying right here shouldn’t be not possible however sluggish

Jayawardene stated that we wish Hardik to fielding close to the boundary as a result of his throw could be very quick and he catches nice catches, however resulting from a shoulder harm we’re fielding him inside 30 yards. The present season of the IPL is dominated by groups batting first in matches performed at Chepauk Stadium, however Jayawardene stated it’s not not possible to play on the pitch right here however it’s sluggish.

Six matches performed right here to date, solely 3 times the groups have scored greater than 150 runs whereas the groups batting first in 5 matches have gained. Nevertheless, the match performed between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday was a excessive rating, with Virat Kohli’s crew successful by 38 runs after scoring 204 for 4 wickets whereas batting first.

Kuldeep stated, bowling these two batsmen in IPL is essentially the most tough

