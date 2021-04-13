IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win in exciting match, beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs

5-time champions Mumbai Indians registered their first win of the season by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs within the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, due to the sensible spin bowling of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya. KKR wanted 31 runs to win within the final 5 overs with six wickets remaining, however the Mumbai bowlers snatched the victory from their jaws. Whereas Rahul took 4 wickets for 27 runs in 4 overs, Krunal took one wicket after spending simply 13 runs in 4 overs. Trent Boult additionally bowled brilliantly within the final over and took two wickets. He conceded 27 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, Andre Russell took 5 wickets within the final over, leaving Mumbai Indians all out for 152 in 20 overs, batting first. Even after the partnership of 72 runs for the primary wicket between Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, KKR’s crew may handle 142 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the goal, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana gave KKR a superb begin. Nitish Rana opened the account with a 4 off the very first ball of Trent Boult’s innings. He hit a six off the primary ball of Bolt’s subsequent over after which hit a 4.

Rana Pollard within the eighth over whereas Shubman hit a 4 and a six off Rahul Chahar’s balls within the ninth over. Chahar, nonetheless, broke the 72-run partnership for the primary wicket by dismissing Shubman in the identical over. Chahar then caught Rahul Tripathi (05) by the hands of wicketkeeper Quinton Dickock. He scored a 3rd success by dismissing Morgan (07). He introduced Mumbai’s hopes to life by stumping Rana within the subsequent over. Rana hit two sixes and 4 fours in his 47-ball innings.

Within the very subsequent over, Krunal Pandya had Shakib Al Hasan (09) caught by Suryakumar Yadav. He then dripped Russell’s catch on his personal ball however spent only one run on this over. Russell bought one other likelihood in Krunal’s subsequent over. This time, Bumrah leaked his simple catch. KKR wanted 19 runs to win within the final two overs, however regardless of the presence of Dinesh Karthik and Russell on the crease, Bumrah conceded simply 4 runs. Bolt ensured the victory of Mumbai Indians by dismissing Russell and Pat Cummins for 2 consecutive balls within the final over. Russell scored 9 runs in 15 balls whereas Cummins was dismissed with out opening the account. Karthik remained unbeaten after scoring eight runs off 11 balls.

Earlier, Russell took 5 wickets for 15 runs in two overs, permitting Mumbai to lose simply 38 runs, shedding seven wickets within the final 5 hours. Suryakumar Yadav, who’s in a terrific rhythm for Mumbai, scored 56 and captain Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs. Each shared a 76-run partnership for the second wicket however none apart from them performed a giant innings. KKR captain Morgan began the bowling with spinners from each ends after successful the toss.

Russell, who got here for bowling within the 18th over of Mumbai’s innings, walked Kieron Pollard and Marco Janson for 2 consecutive balls. Nonetheless, he missed a hat-trick. Krunal Pandya hit two consecutive fours within the final over, however Russell ended his nine-ball 15-run knock. On the very subsequent ball, he despatched Jasprit Bumrah to the pavilion with out opening the account, whereas Rahul Chahar was dismissed on the final ball. Pat Cummins took two wickets for KKR, whereas Varun Chakraborty, Shakib Al Hasan and the well-known Krishna took one wicket every.

