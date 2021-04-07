IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming, Live Coverage on TV & Online

You all should know that the IPL 2021 is the 14th season of the league and it is started today. Yes! You all can watch the opening ceremony streaming on your television sets and also the live coverage will be online on various platforms. You all know that at an opening ceremony so many big stars from Bollywood and other fields will be there. Sources reports are saying that Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif are expected to perform at the ceremony.

Along with this, some major famous and popular international music stars will be seen at the ceremony including Chris Brown, Akon, and Snow Patrol. These music stars will come on the stage to increase the craze of the audience. As per the details, Music star Chris Brown will perform for the first time in India and this is another fantastic news for IPL 2021. While another star of EDM Group, Major Lazer will also visit India to provide such a great time in the ceremony.IPL 2021 Live Streaming

IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

Also, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma both are going to join the opening ceremony and they’ll be attending the ceremony alone this time. Also, other teams and captains will be seen to be there because they must be there during the ceremony of IPL 2021. You all should know that Chennai Super Kings won their first title by beating the Mumbai Indians in the 2010 final and Mumbai Indians won the subsequent two finals that the two teams played. IPL Prediction 2021

When is the IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony?

Well, this question is now open because you all are able to watch live ceremony right now on Television sets. Well, if you don t know that you should know that IPL 2021 opening ceremony will take place on April 8, 2020, at 07:30 PM IST and the first match will be played on April 9, 2021, at 07:30 PM IST. IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

Where is IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony?

Well, as you all may know that the first match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Also, Mumbai Indians’ home matches will be played at this venue since all previous season and the first match will take place here. But this year, the venue of the ceremony has changed and it will take place at the National Sports Club of India- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Mumbai. The SVPS stadium is also well known for organizing expo and big events.

What time does IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony begin?

As per the reports, an Opening ceremony is started and you all can watch it on your TV sets and other online platforms. IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony is started at 07:30 PM IST on Thursday. IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. IPL 2021 Tickets Online Booking

How to watch Opening Ceremony Live Online–

If you are looking for the opening ceremony live streaming online then you should visit Hotstar. Also, you’ll be able to watch the IPL 2021 Opening Ceremony live streaming on JIO TV too. Also, you can book an online ticket for the IPL 2021 from BookMyShow, TicketGenie, EventsNow, Insider. In, Paytm and many more.

Also, the price of the tickets is not fixed and it depends on the craze and stadium. Along with this, the tickets will be sold on the official website of IPL teams.