IPL 2021 Orange and Purple Cap Updates: KL Rahul in top-5 in Orange Cap race, Deepak Chahar took a long jump

Within the IPL 2021, on Friday, Chennai Tremendous Kings, captained by MS Dhoni, defeated the Punjab Kings in a lopsided method by 6 wickets. After shedding the toss and coming to bat first, Punjab might rating solely 106 runs. Chasing this small purpose, Chennai Tremendous Kings, nonetheless, took 15.4 overs to register the victory, wherein they misplaced 4 wickets. On this manner, he scored 107 and opened the account by accumulating two factors. Even after taking part in a brief innings of 5 runs towards Chennai, Punjab captain KL Rahul has joined the listing of prime 5 batsmen in IPL 2021, the very best run scorer.

Prime 5 batsmen to have scored the very best runs in IPL 2021 thus far

Rank participant title Crew Run
1 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 137
2 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 123
3 Manish Pandey Sunrisers Hyderabad 99
4 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 98
5 Kl rahul Punjab kings 96

CSK singles match by itself, now Dhoni desires to alter the function of Deepak

Speaking concerning the bowlers, quick bowler Deepak Chahar performed a key function within the crew’s win towards Punjab on Friday by throwing 4 wickets. He threw one over 4 of his quota and took 4 wickets for 13 runs. With this efficiency, Chahar has come at quantity six within the listing of bowlers taking the very best wickets in IPL 2021 thus far. On the prime of this listing is Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore, who has 7 wickets in his title. KKR’s Andre Russell and Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals are at quantity two and third respectively.

Prime 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant title Crew The wicket
1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 7
2 Andrea Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 6
3 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 5
4 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 4
5 Chris vox Delhi capitals 4

IPL 2021 level desk: Chennai Tremendous Kings achieve big benefit with win, Punjab Kings slipped to quantity seven

