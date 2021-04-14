IPL 2021 Orange and Purple Cap Updates: Nitish Rana has the most runs in his account and Andre Russell has the most wickets

5 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 have been performed. After 5 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Nitish Rana leads the Orange Cap race, whereas within the Purple Cap race, KKR’s Andre Russell leads the highest. The batsman who has scored probably the most runs within the IPL is awarded the Orange Cap and the bowler who took the best wicket with the Purple Cap. Nitish Rana has two consecutive FIFTY roots and is on high by scoring a complete of 137 runs. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has slipped to quantity two on this case. Sanju Samson had scored 119 towards Punjab Kings, which was additionally the primary century of this season. At quantity three is Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, who scored an innings of 91 runs towards Rajasthan Royals.

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Orange Cap race

Rank participant identify Crew Run 1 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 137 2 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 119 3 Kl rahul Punjab kings 91 4 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 87 5 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 85

Speaking in regards to the bowlers, Andre Russell, who took 5 wickets towards Mumbai Indians, is presently within the forefront of the Purple Cap race. Andre Russell took one wicket within the first match and has taken a complete of six wickets in his account, taking 5 wickets on this match. Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Harshal Patel took 5 wickets towards Mumbai Indians and he has slipped to second on this race.

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race