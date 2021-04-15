LATEST

IPL 2021 Orange and Purple Cap Updates: Nitish Rana highest run, Harshal Patel left Andre Russell behind in Purple Cap race

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

A complete of six matches have been performed to date within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After these six matches, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana continues to guide the Orange Cap race. Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore have been entered within the top-5. Maxwell scored 59 runs within the match performed towards Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14 April and was additionally named Man of the Match. Manish Pandey contributed 38 runs. The participant who has scored probably the most runs within the IPL is awarded the Orange Cap and the participant who has taken probably the most wickets with the Purple Cap.

IPL 2021 Level Desk: RCB topped, Sunrisers Hyderabad over CSK regardless of two defeats

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Orange Cap race

Rank participant title Group Run
1 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 137
2 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 119
3 Manish Pandey Sunrisers Hyderabad 99
4 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 98
5 Lokesh Rahul Punjab kings 91

Speaking concerning the bowlers, Harshal Patel, who took 5 wickets within the first match towards Mumbai Indians, took two wickets of Sunrisers Hyderabad within the second match. With seven wickets, he leads the Purple Cap race. Andre Russell is second on the listing with six wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan has entered the top-5. He took two wickets towards RCB and likewise took two wickets within the first match. On this approach, he has reached quantity three on this race with 4 wickets.

Chahal made a particular ‘century’ for RCB as he landed within the match towards Hyderabad.

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race

Rank participant title Group The wicket
1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 7
2 Andrea Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 6
3 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 4
4 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 4
5 Pat Cummins Kolkata Knight Riders 3

Related Items:

Most Popular

DA Image DA Image
9
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
8
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
8
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
8
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
7
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
6
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top