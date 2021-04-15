IPL 2021 Orange and Purple Cap Updates: Nitish Rana highest run, Harshal Patel left Andre Russell behind in Purple Cap race

A complete of six matches have been performed to date within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. After these six matches, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana continues to guide the Orange Cap race. Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore have been entered within the top-5. Maxwell scored 59 runs within the match performed towards Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14 April and was additionally named Man of the Match. Manish Pandey contributed 38 runs. The participant who has scored probably the most runs within the IPL is awarded the Orange Cap and the participant who has taken probably the most wickets with the Purple Cap.

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Orange Cap race

Rank participant title Group Run 1 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 137 2 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 119 3 Manish Pandey Sunrisers Hyderabad 99 4 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 98 5 Lokesh Rahul Punjab kings 91

Speaking concerning the bowlers, Harshal Patel, who took 5 wickets within the first match towards Mumbai Indians, took two wickets of Sunrisers Hyderabad within the second match. With seven wickets, he leads the Purple Cap race. Andre Russell is second on the listing with six wickets. Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan has entered the top-5. He took two wickets towards RCB and likewise took two wickets within the first match. On this approach, he has reached quantity three on this race with 4 wickets.

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race