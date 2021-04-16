IPL 2021 Orange and Purple Cap Updates: Shikhar Dhawan in top 5 in Orange Cap race, Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes become Purple Cap contenders

A complete of seven matches have been performed to this point within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. On 15 April, the match was performed between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. On this match, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Rajasthan Royals’ David Miller scored Pachasa. Nevertheless, each of them are at present not included within the top-5 batsmen of the Orange Cap race. Nitish Rana continues to steer within the Orange Cap race, whereas Shikhar Dhawan has re-entered the top-5, leaving KL Rahul behind. The participant who has scored essentially the most runs within the IPL is awarded the Orange Cap and the participant who has taken essentially the most wickets with the Purple Cap.

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Orange Cap race

Rank participant identify Group Run 1 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 137 2 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 123 3 Manish Pandey Sunrisers Hyderabad 99 4 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 98 5 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 94

Speaking in regards to the bowlers, Harshal Patel, who took 5 wickets within the first match in opposition to Mumbai Indians, took two wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad within the second match, and he’s within the forefront of the Purple Cap race with a complete of seven wickets. For Delhi Capitals, Avesh Khan, who took three wickets in opposition to Rajasthan Royals, has entered the top-5 gamers within the Purple Cap race. Chris Vox of Delhi Capitals has additionally joined the top-5.

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race