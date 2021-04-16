LATEST

IPL 2021 Orange and Purple Cap Updates: Shikhar Dhawan in top 5 in Orange Cap race, Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes become Purple Cap contenders

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

A complete of seven matches have been performed to this point within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. On 15 April, the match was performed between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. On this match, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Rajasthan Royals’ David Miller scored Pachasa. Nevertheless, each of them are at present not included within the top-5 batsmen of the Orange Cap race. Nitish Rana continues to steer within the Orange Cap race, whereas Shikhar Dhawan has re-entered the top-5, leaving KL Rahul behind. The participant who has scored essentially the most runs within the IPL is awarded the Orange Cap and the participant who has taken essentially the most wickets with the Purple Cap.

IPL 2021 Level Desk: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings profit from the lack of Delhi Capitals

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Orange Cap race

Rank participant identify Group Run
1 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 137
2 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 123
3 Manish Pandey Sunrisers Hyderabad 99
4 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 98
5 Shikhar Dhawan Delhi capitals 94

Speaking in regards to the bowlers, Harshal Patel, who took 5 wickets within the first match in opposition to Mumbai Indians, took two wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad within the second match, and he’s within the forefront of the Purple Cap race with a complete of seven wickets. For Delhi Capitals, Avesh Khan, who took three wickets in opposition to Rajasthan Royals, has entered the top-5 gamers within the Purple Cap race. Chris Vox of Delhi Capitals has additionally joined the top-5.

Rajasthan gained by Maurice’s fast innings, beat Delhi by 3 wickets

These gamers are included within the IPL 2021 Purple Cap race

Rank participant identify Group The wicket
1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 7
2 Andrea Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 6
3 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 5
4 Rashid Khan Sunrisers Hyderabad 4
5 Chris vox Delhi capitals 4

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top