IPL 2021 Orange and Purple Cap Updates: Two Mumbai bowlers in Purple Cap race in top-5, Johnny Bairstow steps up for Orange Cap

Mumbai Indians on Saturday proved why they’ve received the IPL match 5 occasions. The group received the second match in a 3rd consecutive shut match. The group additionally reached the highest of the most recent level desk with a 13-run win towards Sunrisers Hyderabad. For Hyderabad, Johnny Bairstow teamed up with captain David Warner for a blistering partnership of 67 runs in 7.2 overs. However other than these two, no different batsman may play by ticking. Regardless of the defeat, Bairstow has reached quantity three within the listing of batsmen scoring probably the most runs in IPL 2021. Other than him within the high 5, Manish Pandey can be at quantity 4 with 101 runs.

IPL level desk: Mumbai on high with victory, Hyderabad not open account

High 5 batsmen to have scored the very best runs in IPL 2021 thus far

Rank participant identify Group Run
1 Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders 137
2 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals 123
3 Johnny bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 110
4 Manish Pandey Sunrisers Hyderabad 101
5 Glen Maxwell Royal Challengers Bangalore 98

Warner runout on Hardik’s ‘Rocket Throw’, Rohit reacted like this

Speaking concerning the bowlers, not one however two bowlers from Mumbai have joined the race to get the Purple Cap. On this listing of bowlers who’ve taken probably the most wickets in IPL 2021, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has reached the second place, performing wonderful. He has 7 wickets in 3 matches. Other than him, quick bowler Trent Boult has additionally reached quantity 4 on this listing after performing brilliantly towards Hyderabad and he has 6 wickets in 3 matches. RCB’s Harshal Patel nonetheless tops this listing.

High 5 bowlers of all time wickets in IPL 2021

Rank participant identify Group The wicket
1 Harshal Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 7
2 Rahul Chahar Mumbai Indians 7
3 Trent Bolt Mumbai Indians 6
4 Andrea Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 6
5 Avesh Khan Delhi capitals 5

