IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Deepak Chahar gives Mayank Agarwal a clean bold on zero, watch video

Chennai Tremendous Kings face Punjab Kings within the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gained the toss and determined to bowl first. Each groups haven’t made any adjustments of their enjoying eleven. Deepak Chahar gave the primary blow to the Punjab Kings within the first over. He bowled cleanly to Mayank Agarwal on the fourth ball of the primary over. Mayank Agarwal couldn’t even open his account. He was dismissed for zero runs on two balls.

Mayank Agarwal couldn’t do something particular in opposition to Rajasthan Royals. He was out for 14 in opposition to Rajasthan. The situation of Punjab is dangerous presently. By the point the information was written, Punjab had scored 19 runs dropping 4 wickets. On the similar time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni achieved one other place within the match with Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Dhoni has develop into the participant to play 200 matches for Chennai. Below the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK needed to face defeat by the hands of Delhi Capitals within the first match.

Chennai Tremendous Kings Enjoying XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf Duplesey, Suresh Raina, Moin Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Punjab Kings Enjoying XI: KL Rahul (Captain) Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Jhay Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh.