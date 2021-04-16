LATEST

IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Deepak Chahar hits four wickets for Punjab Kings; Fans gave some such reactions in social media

The eighth match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Tremendous Kings is being performed on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni received the toss and determined to bowl first. To start with, Deepak Chahar gave a giant blow to Punjab. He bowled cleanly to Mayank Agarwal on the fourth ball of the primary over. Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for zero runs off two balls.

Deepak took 4 wickets for 13 runs in 4 overs of his quota and broke Punjab’s again. Deepak Chahar took the wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Puran. There may be a variety of dialogue on Twitter about Deepak’s lethal bowling. Individuals are giving attention-grabbing reactions in social media.

Speaking about Punjab, batting first, he scored 106 runs, dropping 8 wickets in 20 overs. On this match, each the groups haven’t made any modifications of their enjoying eleven. Considerably, below the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK suffered a defeat by the hands of Delhi Capitals within the first match.

Jadeja runs out with KL Rahul, watch video

