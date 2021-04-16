LATEST

IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Deepak Chahar’s spell, Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in one-sided match

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Batting first, the Punjab Kings’ explosive batting order was shattered like playing cards in entrance of CSK bowlers and the staff might solely handle 106 runs after shedding 8 wickets in 20 overs. For the staff, younger batsman Shah Rukh Khan scored essentially the most 47 runs. In reply, Chennai achieved the goal of 107 runs on the again of Moin Ali (47) and Faf Duplesey’s 36-run unbeaten innings by shedding 4 wickets in simply 15.3 overs.

IPL 2021: Mahendra Singh Dhoni must stay alert within the match with Punjab, a mistake can result in a match ban.

Chasing a goal of 107 runs, Chennai didn’t begin properly and the staff misplaced the wicket of Rituraj Gaikwad on a rating of simply 24 runs. Rituraj was dissatisfied together with his batting within the second match in a row and was in a position to rating simply 5 runs after going through 16 balls. After this, Moin Ali and Faf Duplesey shared a 64-run partnership for the second wicket and nearly ensured the victory of CSK. Moin Ali was dismissed for 31 off 31 balls by Murugan Ashwin. After this, Mohammed Shami drove Suresh Raina (8) and Ambati Rayudu with out opening the account inside two balls. Within the closing, the pair of Sam Karan and Faf received the staff.

Jadeja runs out with KL Rahul, watch video

Earlier, the Chennai Tremendous Kings bowlers took 4 wickets for 26 runs within the Powerplay, justifying the captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s choice to bowl first. On this, the vital position was performed by Deepak Chahar who bowled Mayank Agarwal (0) within the first over and despatched it to the pavilion. Even after that, he saved the strain and allowed solely two fours in his four-over spell. In-form Punjab captain KL Rahul (05) was run out by a superb throw from Ravindra Jadeja standing on the brief cowl making an attempt to steal a run. Jadeja then dived within the fifth over, caught an excellent catch and completed the 10-run innings of Chris Gayle, which was Chahar’s second wicket.

Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for a second time, he caught Chahar’s brief ball within the palms of Shardul Thakur at log leg. Deepak Hooda (10) was dismissed within the seventh over with a straightforward catch to Faf Duplessis and it was Chahar’s fourth wicket. Now the staff’s rating was lowered to 26 for 5 wickets. Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Richardson (15 runs, 22 balls, two fours) added 31 runs for the sixth wicket. Murugan Ashwin (06) then added 30 runs together with Shah Rukh Khan to assist Punjab attain this rating. Shah Rukh Khan scored 47 runs for Punjab and he was dismissed by Sam Karan within the final over.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
20
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
20
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
The Internet of things The Internet of things
16
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top