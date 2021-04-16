IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Deepak Chahar’s spell, Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in one-sided match

Within the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Batting first, the Punjab Kings’ explosive batting order was shattered like playing cards in entrance of CSK bowlers and the staff might solely handle 106 runs after shedding 8 wickets in 20 overs. For the staff, younger batsman Shah Rukh Khan scored essentially the most 47 runs. In reply, Chennai achieved the goal of 107 runs on the again of Moin Ali (47) and Faf Duplesey’s 36-run unbeaten innings by shedding 4 wickets in simply 15.3 overs.

Chasing a goal of 107 runs, Chennai didn’t begin properly and the staff misplaced the wicket of Rituraj Gaikwad on a rating of simply 24 runs. Rituraj was dissatisfied together with his batting within the second match in a row and was in a position to rating simply 5 runs after going through 16 balls. After this, Moin Ali and Faf Duplesey shared a 64-run partnership for the second wicket and nearly ensured the victory of CSK. Moin Ali was dismissed for 31 off 31 balls by Murugan Ashwin. After this, Mohammed Shami drove Suresh Raina (8) and Ambati Rayudu with out opening the account inside two balls. Within the closing, the pair of Sam Karan and Faf received the staff.

Earlier, the Chennai Tremendous Kings bowlers took 4 wickets for 26 runs within the Powerplay, justifying the captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s choice to bowl first. On this, the vital position was performed by Deepak Chahar who bowled Mayank Agarwal (0) within the first over and despatched it to the pavilion. Even after that, he saved the strain and allowed solely two fours in his four-over spell. In-form Punjab captain KL Rahul (05) was run out by a superb throw from Ravindra Jadeja standing on the brief cowl making an attempt to steal a run. Jadeja then dived within the fifth over, caught an excellent catch and completed the 10-run innings of Chris Gayle, which was Chahar’s second wicket.

Nicholas Pooran was dismissed for a second time, he caught Chahar’s brief ball within the palms of Shardul Thakur at log leg. Deepak Hooda (10) was dismissed within the seventh over with a straightforward catch to Faf Duplessis and it was Chahar’s fourth wicket. Now the staff’s rating was lowered to 26 for 5 wickets. Shah Rukh Khan and Jay Richardson (15 runs, 22 balls, two fours) added 31 runs for the sixth wicket. Murugan Ashwin (06) then added 30 runs together with Shah Rukh Khan to assist Punjab attain this rating. Shah Rukh Khan scored 47 runs for Punjab and he was dismissed by Sam Karan within the final over.