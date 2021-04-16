IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: MS Dhoni created history, Chennai scored ‘double century’

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Tremendous Kings crew will face Punjab Kings on Friday. Below the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK needed to face defeat by the hands of Delhi Capitals within the first match. Chennai captain Dhoni has determined to bowl first after successful the toss. Mahendra Singh Dhoni achieved one other milestone within the match with Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. Dhoni has grow to be the participant to play 200 matches for Chennai.

Dhoni has performed 176 matches in IPL for Chennai. Aside from this, Dhoni has performed 24 matches for Chennai within the Champions League T20. Dhoni, enjoying the two hundredth match for Chennai Tremendous Kings, has received the IPL title to CSK 3 instances. Below his management, CSK has additionally received the Champions League T20 title 2 instances.

Earlier, Shane Watson had tweeted and known as Dhoni the perfect of luck for taking part in 200 matches for Chennai. He wrote that you’re the heartbeat of the Chennai crew and one of many nice gamers.