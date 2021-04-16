IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja runs out on KL Rahul, watch video

The eighth match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Tremendous Kings is being performed on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni gained the toss and determined to bowl first. At first, Deepak Chahar gave an enormous blow to Punjab. He bowled cleanly to Mayank Agarwal on the fourth ball of the primary over. Mayank Agarwal couldn’t even open his account. He was dismissed for zero runs on two balls. KL Rahul, the captain of Punjab Kings additionally couldn’t do something particular at this time. He was run out by Ravindra Jadeja’s bullet throw.

On the fifth ball of the third over, when Punjab scored 15 runs, Ravindra Jadeja made KL Rahul run out on a superb throw. KL Rahul was dismissed by 5 runs. Jadeja has returned to the cricket discipline by means of IPL 2021 after struggling an harm through the tour of Australia in December. Jadeja was fractured through the tour of Australia.

By the point the information was written, Punjab had scored 73 runs shedding 6 wickets in 15 overs. On this match, each the groups haven’t made any modifications of their taking part in eleven. Considerably, below the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, CSK suffered a defeat by the hands of Delhi Capitals within the first match.

Chennai Tremendous Kings Taking part in XI: Rituraj Gaikwad, Faf Duplesey, Suresh Raina, Moin Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Punjab Kings Taking part in XI: KL Rahul (Captain) Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shah Rukh Khan, Jhay Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh.

