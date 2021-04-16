IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match

The Chennai Tremendous Kings will face off in opposition to the Punjab Kings within the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Punjab defeated Rajasthan of their first match, whereas CSK misplaced to Delhi Capitals. Chennai bowlers, who appeared ineffective within the first match, will face an enormous problem to take care of Punjab’s robust batting order. Whereas Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK will tackle the sphere looking for their first win of IPL 2021, KL Rahul’s staff wish to keep their profitable momentum on this match as properly.

Punjab Kings robust batting order

Within the first match performed in opposition to Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab batsmen confirmed their energy to the fullest. Captain KL Rahul scored an amazing innings of 91 runs and Chris Gayle scored 40 runs in 28 balls within the prime order. On the similar time, Deepak Hooda, who got here out to bat at quantity 4, gained everybody’s coronary heart together with his 64-run inning. The Punjab staff had scored 221 runs in opposition to Rajasthan on the similar floor in Wankhede and this may be the intention of the staff’s batsmen on this match as properly. Nonetheless, Punjab bowlers had been additionally closely overwhelmed and Sanju Samson virtually snatched the win from the staff. Riley Meredith and Jhay Richardson, who had been making their IPL debut, received 104 runs of their 8 overs and took simply two wickets.

Bowling issues Chennai

For the Chennai Tremendous Kings, the poor efficiency of the bowlers within the first match is certainly a matter of concern. Lungi Ngidi and Jason Behrendorf is not going to be accessible for the match in opposition to Punjab, through which case Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar will as soon as once more be chargeable for quick bowling. Within the spin division, Ravindra Jadeja and Moin Ali too couldn’t make a lot of an influence. Nonetheless, Dwayne Bravo bowled properly, making a gift of simply 28 runs in his 4 overs. In batting, Suresh Raina was seen to be in very robust kind, whereas Sam Karan performed Atishi innings within the final overs.

When and the place will this match be performed?

The eighth match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Tremendous Kings will likely be performed on Friday 16 April on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian time. The toss will likely be half an hour earlier than the beginning of the match i.e. 7:00 pm.

The place can I watch stay telecast?

It is possible for you to to observe stay telecast of the eighth match of IPL 2021 between Punjab Kings and Chennai Tremendous Kings on Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch stay streaming?

It is possible for you to to observe the stay streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.