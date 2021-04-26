IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR: Calcutta beat Punjab by 5 wickets in one-sided match, register second win of the season

In the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their second win of the season by defeating the Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday. In the match played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Punjab had scored a modest 123 before playing, which was achieved by Kolkata by losing five wickets on the back of captain Eoin Morgan’s unbeaten captaincy innings. Morgan’s bat saw a good innings after a long time. Apart from Morgan, Rahul Tripathi played a quick and important innings of 41 runs for the team. Punjab’s Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh and Deepak Hooda got one wicket each. With this victory, Kolkata has now reached number five in the latest point table, while Punjab has slipped to number six. Chennai Super Kings topped this point table by winning four out of five matches so far.

11:05 PM: After Russell’s wicket, captain Morgan and Dinesh Karthik went on to win by five wickets making the required runs without loss. This is Kolkata’s second win of the season.

A comfortable 5 wickets win for @KKRiders as they finish the job with 20 balls to spare. With this performance against #PBKS, #KKR‘s four-match losing streak comes to an end. https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/7ZgBzU7MCO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021

10:52 PM: Shortly before the target, Kolkata’s batsman Andre Russell is run out. 26 runs off 36 balls are needed from KKR to win from here.

10:34 PM: Deepak Hooda sent Rahul Tripathi to the pavilion, giving the team great success on the crucial occasion. Rahul missed his fifty by 9 runs.

10:21 PM: The 50-run partnership between Rahul and Morgan is complete. From here the team is moving towards easy victory. The team now needs 56 runs off 66 balls.

10:15 PM: Kolkata’s 50 runs have been completed. Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan played an important role in bringing the team to this point. There is going to be a 50-run partnership between the two.

10:07 PM: Kolkata’s innings’ powerplay overs are over. The team scored 42 runs, losing 3 wickets during this period. Morgan 16 and Rahul 15 are playing.

10:01 PM: Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Mergen hold the front. The team’s score is 37 runs at the loss of three wickets in 5 overs.

9:52 PM: Currently, two new batsmen captain Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi are present at the crease. Kolkata’s score is 27 runs in four overs.

9:48 PM: Kolkata are feeling one stroke after another. After Shubman Gill, now Sunil Narayan has also returned to the pavilion. With this, Kolkata has received a third setback. Kolkata’s total score is 17 runs for 3 wickets in three overs.

9:43 PM: Mohammed Shami gives second blow to Kolkata by dismissing Shubman Gill in the second over. In this way, both openers returned to the pavilion on the score of 9 runs.

9:38 PM: Moises Henriques drove in Nitish Rana in the first over to give the team the first success. They could not even open their account.

9:32 PM: Kolkata’s innings has started. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill are currently at the crease. The team needs 124 runs to win.

9:15 PM: Punjab have set a target of 124 runs to win in front of Kolkata. Mayank Agarwal scored the highest 31 from Punjab. For Kolkata, fast bowler Krishna, who took the most three wickets.

9:05 PM: KKR bowlers are not giving any chance to Punjab batsmen. Punjab could not complete 100 runs yet and the team also lost the eighth wicket. Three bowlers from KKR have taken 2-2 wickets so far.

9:02 PM: Shah Rukh Khan, who played a quick innings for the Punjab team in the last over of several matches, has also returned to the pavilion. He scored 13 runs off 14 balls with the help of a six.

8:51 PM: The team was expecting a big innings from Nicholas Puran but they failed to live up to it. With his wicket, Punjab’s 6 wickets fell. He scored 19 runs off 19 balls.

8:45 PM: Continuation of falling wickets continues in Punjab’s innings. The team has not even scored 100 and five of its important batsmen have returned to the pavilion. The team now has high hopes from Nicholas Pooran, who is playing for 19 runs.

8:32 PM: Sunil Narine has ended the innings of Mayank Agarwal, who is batting. His catch was taken by Rahul Tripathi. Mayank scored 31 runs off 34 balls in this innings.

8:25 PM: Punjab team completes 50 runs. The team crossed the figure in the 10th over. Mayank Agarwal still stands at the crease after scoring 29 runs. Nicholas Pooran is supporting him.

8:14 PM: The innings is staggered. The team previously lost the wickets of captain Rahul and Gayle and now Deepak Hooda has also returned to the pavilion, while the team has not completed 50 runs yet.

8:05 PM: Punjab have also lost the wicket of the batting batsman Chris Gayle after losing the wicket of captain Rahul. He was caught by Shivam Mavi at the hands of wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

A first ball duck for the Universe Boss!@ ShivamMavi23 induces an outside edge, DK takes it and he wanted #KKR to review it. It is in their favour and Gayle has to return.https://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/X3dnY3cAXB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021

7:58 PM: Punjab have lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the Powerplay. He was made his victim by fast bowler Pat Cummins. Rahul could score 19 runs in this innings.

OUT The last over of Powerplay has resulted in a wicket as KL Rahul, who was looking to accelerate, gets a top edge off @patcummins30 and is caught by Narine at mid-off. #PBKS 37-1 after 6 overshttps://t.co/sBoaBIpF2J #PBKSvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/YxpjvqWYkM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 26, 2021

7:48 PM: The pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave the team a decent start. Together they have added 27 runs in the first 4 overs. Rahul 12 and Mayank are unbeaten by 13 runs.

7:35 PM: Punjab openers scored 3 runs in the first over. Both players are unbeaten by scoring one run each.

7:30 PM: Punjab’s innings has started. At the moment, there is a pair of captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the crease.

7:10 PM: Playing Kings XI of Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shah Rukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh.

7:05 PM: Playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narayan, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Famous Krishna, Varun Chakraborty.

7:00 PM: In this match Kolkata has decided to bowl first by winning the toss against Punjab.