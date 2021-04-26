LATEST

IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR: Calcutta beat Punjab by 5 wickets in one-sided match, register second win of the season

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

In the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders recorded their second win of the season by defeating the Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday. In the match played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Punjab had scored a modest 123 before playing, which was achieved by Kolkata by losing five wickets on the back of captain Eoin Morgan’s unbeaten captaincy innings. Morgan’s bat saw a good innings after a long time. Apart from Morgan, Rahul Tripathi played a quick and important innings of 41 runs for the team. Punjab’s Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh and Deepak Hooda got one wicket each. With this victory, Kolkata has now reached number five in the latest point table, while Punjab has slipped to number six. Chennai Super Kings topped this point table by winning four out of five matches so far.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL SCORECARD

FULL UPDATES

11:05 PM: After Russell’s wicket, captain Morgan and Dinesh Karthik went on to win by five wickets making the required runs without loss. This is Kolkata’s second win of the season.

10:52 PM: Shortly before the target, Kolkata’s batsman Andre Russell is run out. 26 runs off 36 balls are needed from KKR to win from here.

10:34 PM: Deepak Hooda sent Rahul Tripathi to the pavilion, giving the team great success on the crucial occasion. Rahul missed his fifty by 9 runs.

10:21 PM: The 50-run partnership between Rahul and Morgan is complete. From here the team is moving towards easy victory. The team now needs 56 runs off 66 balls.

10:15 PM: Kolkata’s 50 runs have been completed. Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan played an important role in bringing the team to this point. There is going to be a 50-run partnership between the two.

10:07 PM: Kolkata’s innings’ powerplay overs are over. The team scored 42 runs, losing 3 wickets during this period. Morgan 16 and Rahul 15 are playing.

10:01 PM: Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Mergen hold the front. The team’s score is 37 runs at the loss of three wickets in 5 overs.

9:52 PM: Currently, two new batsmen captain Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi are present at the crease. Kolkata’s score is 27 runs in four overs.

9:48 PM: Kolkata are feeling one stroke after another. After Shubman Gill, now Sunil Narayan has also returned to the pavilion. With this, Kolkata has received a third setback. Kolkata’s total score is 17 runs for 3 wickets in three overs.

9:43 PM: Mohammed Shami gives second blow to Kolkata by dismissing Shubman Gill in the second over. In this way, both openers returned to the pavilion on the score of 9 runs.

9:38 PM: Moises Henriques drove in Nitish Rana in the first over to give the team the first success. They could not even open their account.

9:32 PM: Kolkata’s innings has started. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill are currently at the crease. The team needs 124 runs to win.

9:15 PM: Punjab have set a target of 124 runs to win in front of Kolkata. Mayank Agarwal scored the highest 31 from Punjab. For Kolkata, fast bowler Krishna, who took the most three wickets.

9:05 PM: KKR bowlers are not giving any chance to Punjab batsmen. Punjab could not complete 100 runs yet and the team also lost the eighth wicket. Three bowlers from KKR have taken 2-2 wickets so far.

9:02 PM: Shah Rukh Khan, who played a quick innings for the Punjab team in the last over of several matches, has also returned to the pavilion. He scored 13 runs off 14 balls with the help of a six.

8:51 PM: The team was expecting a big innings from Nicholas Puran but they failed to live up to it. With his wicket, Punjab’s 6 wickets fell. He scored 19 runs off 19 balls.

8:45 PM: Continuation of falling wickets continues in Punjab’s innings. The team has not even scored 100 and five of its important batsmen have returned to the pavilion. The team now has high hopes from Nicholas Pooran, who is playing for 19 runs.

8:32 PM: Sunil Narine has ended the innings of Mayank Agarwal, who is batting. His catch was taken by Rahul Tripathi. Mayank scored 31 runs off 34 balls in this innings.

8:25 PM: Punjab team completes 50 runs. The team crossed the figure in the 10th over. Mayank Agarwal still stands at the crease after scoring 29 runs. Nicholas Pooran is supporting him.

8:14 PM: The innings is staggered. The team previously lost the wickets of captain Rahul and Gayle and now Deepak Hooda has also returned to the pavilion, while the team has not completed 50 runs yet.

8:05 PM: Punjab have also lost the wicket of the batting batsman Chris Gayle after losing the wicket of captain Rahul. He was caught by Shivam Mavi at the hands of wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik.

7:58 PM: Punjab have lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the Powerplay. He was made his victim by fast bowler Pat Cummins. Rahul could score 19 runs in this innings.

7:48 PM: The pair of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave the team a decent start. Together they have added 27 runs in the first 4 overs. Rahul 12 and Mayank are unbeaten by 13 runs.

7:35 PM: Punjab openers scored 3 runs in the first over. Both players are unbeaten by scoring one run each.

7:30 PM: Punjab’s innings has started. At the moment, there is a pair of captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal at the crease.

7:10 PM: Playing Kings XI of Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shah Rukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh.

7:05 PM: Playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narayan, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Famous Krishna, Varun Chakraborty.

7:00 PM: In this match Kolkata has decided to bowl first by winning the toss against Punjab.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
64
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
61
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top