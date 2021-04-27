IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: Rahul’s pain after defeat, says- Can’t understand what to say

On Monday within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Punjab Kings suffered a five-wicket defeat in a one-sided match in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul’s ache was felt after the loss on this match performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and he stated that he couldn’t perceive what to say after this defeat. Punjab Kings crew was in a position to rating 123 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs, in response, KKR scored 126 runs for 5 wickets in 16.4 overs.

After the match, Rahul stated, ‘Shedding isn’t simple. Cannot perceive what to say. We should always have tailored to the brand new pitch higher. We might have achieved higher with the bat. I hope that the gamers will carry out higher than this. Some comfortable dissimilarity elevated our difficulties. We should neglect this defeat and hold our heads excessive and hold making an attempt. ‘

He added, ‘Ravi Bishnoi’s catch was improbable, when you have got a coach like Jonty Rhodes, the fielding of the gamers is healthier. They take our tough take a look at and see how the boys are reacting. I hope that we are going to transfer ahead collectively and get higher. ‘