LATEST

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: Rahul’s pain after defeat, says- Can’t understand what to say

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

On Monday within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Punjab Kings suffered a five-wicket defeat in a one-sided match in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul’s ache was felt after the loss on this match performed on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and he stated that he couldn’t perceive what to say after this defeat. Punjab Kings crew was in a position to rating 123 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs, in response, KKR scored 126 runs for 5 wickets in 16.4 overs.

After the match, Rahul stated, ‘Shedding isn’t simple. Cannot perceive what to say. We should always have tailored to the brand new pitch higher. We might have achieved higher with the bat. I hope that the gamers will carry out higher than this. Some comfortable dissimilarity elevated our difficulties. We should neglect this defeat and hold our heads excessive and hold making an attempt. ‘

He added, ‘Ravi Bishnoi’s catch was improbable, when you have got a coach like Jonty Rhodes, the fielding of the gamers is healthier. They take our tough take a look at and see how the boys are reacting. I hope that we are going to transfer ahead collectively and get higher. ‘

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
64
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
61
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top