IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI: KL Rahul gives credit to these players for the bang win against Mumbai

Punjab Kings registered a second win of the season by beating the five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday. Mumbai Indians, batting first, have been in a position to rating 131 runs for six wickets. Punjab received by scoring 132 runs for one wicket in 17.4 overs. For Punjab, captain Rahul scored 60 and Chris Gayle scored 43 runs. Each these gamers weren’t out.

After successful the match, KL Rahul mentioned that I had a protracted speak with the coach that after successful the toss and bowling first. We had heard that there will likely be dew right here, it was not recognized how a lot will stay, however it was good. It was not simple to play in opposition to a dry ball although. There was additionally an issue stealing a run. Nevertheless, issues received simpler with Gayle’s presence. Considerably, after successful the toss and deciding to bowl, Rahul was criticized by the consultants however he proved everybody mistaken by successful the match.

IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, informed, on account of errors, defeat from Punjab

KL Rahul praised younger leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who performed his first match in IPL 2021, and mentioned that the youth in our staff carried out nicely. Deepak Hooda is doing nicely. Shah Rukh Khan has taken benefit of the chance and at present Bishnoi confirmed an excellent recreation. Anil Bhai (Kumble) labored with Ravi (Bishnoi) and at present he was sensible right here. He received our staff large wickets. Alternatively, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma mentioned after the match that we failed to attain a a lot greater rating. I nonetheless imagine that this wicket isn’t too tough for batting.