IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: David Warner’s fast forced Nicholas Pooran to set an embarrassing record, see VIDEO

Punjab Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad within the 14th match of IPL 2021. Punjab’s explosive batting order has flopped badly in entrance of the Hyderabad bowlers’ greatest efficiency. Batting first after successful the toss, the whole workforce of Punjab had been all out after scoring simply 120 runs in 19.4 overs. T20 specialist batsmen like Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran couldn’t carry out something particular. Puran returned to the pavilion for the third time this season with out opening an account. He was hit by a direct throw to the stumps by David Warner.

Click on right here to view video

Certainly, on the primary ball of the eighth over of the innings, Chris Gayle performed Vijay Shankar’s ball calmly and ran to take the run. David Warner, who was fielding close to cowl, ran to take the run after watching Nicholas Pooran Gayle operating on the different finish, and his throw got here on the direct stump. Puran remained far-off from the crease and returned to the pavilion with out enjoying any ball. Nicholas Puran has change into the primary batsman within the historical past of IPL to have been dismissed on zero rating with out enjoying two balls, one ball and no ball.

Rahul achieved particular achievement in T20, left behind solely by Gayle

Nicholas Pooran earlier he couldn’t open his account within the matches in opposition to Rajasthan and Chennai. Puran has scored simply 9 runs in 4 innings performed this season. Punjab Kings have made three modifications of their enjoying eleven for this match. The workforce has changed Moises Henriques, Fabian Allen and Murugan Ashwin within the squad, changing Zaye Richardson and Riley Meredith and Jalaj Saxen. Punjab have misplaced two out of the three matches performed up to now. Within the final match, the workforce needed to face defeat by Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets.