IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: Kavya Maran’s smile returned after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first win, see pic

Within the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded their first win by defeating the Punjab Kings. Hyderabad beat Punjab by 9 wickets within the match performed on Wednesday. Kavya Maran, daughter of Hyderabad crew proprietor Kalanithi Maran, was additionally current on the stadium throughout this time. After the nice efficiency of the crew, there was fun on his face. This photograph of him goes viral on social media. Earlier, Hyderabad had misplaced three matches in a row.

Hyderabad misplaced 10 towards Kolkata Knight Riders, 6 towards Royal Challengers Bangalore and 13 runs towards Mumbai Indians. After the disappointing efficiency of the crew, Kavya’s face seemed very dissatisfied. She is current on the stadium to look at the match of Sunrisers Hyderabad. His pleasure in watching his crew win in IPL 14 was price watching. Whereas sharing his image on Twitter, a person wrote that lastly happiness returned to his face.

Within the match performed on Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad stopped the Punjab Kings for 120 runs in 19.4 overs owing to the superb efficiency of their bowlers. For Hyderabad, Khalil Ahmed took essentially the most three wickets for 21 runs, whereas Abhishek Sharma took two wickets for twenty-four runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul acquired one wicket every.

Hyderabad achieved the goal of 121 runs by shedding only one wicket. Johnny Bairstow scored the very best 63 runs for Hazarabad. Aside from him, captain David Warner additionally performed a superb innings of 37 runs. Aside from these two batsmen, Kane Williamson, enjoying his first match this season, scored an unbeaten 16-run knock. With this win, Sunrisers has reached quantity 5 within the Hyderabad level desk.