LATEST

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: Kavya Maran’s smile returned after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first win, see pic

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded their first win by defeating the Punjab Kings. Hyderabad beat Punjab by 9 wickets within the match performed on Wednesday. Kavya Maran, daughter of Hyderabad crew proprietor Kalanithi Maran, was additionally current on the stadium throughout this time. After the nice efficiency of the crew, there was fun on his face. This photograph of him goes viral on social media. Earlier, Hyderabad had misplaced three matches in a row.

Hyderabad misplaced 10 towards Kolkata Knight Riders, 6 towards Royal Challengers Bangalore and 13 runs towards Mumbai Indians. After the disappointing efficiency of the crew, Kavya’s face seemed very dissatisfied. She is current on the stadium to look at the match of Sunrisers Hyderabad. His pleasure in watching his crew win in IPL 14 was price watching. Whereas sharing his image on Twitter, a person wrote that lastly happiness returned to his face.

Within the match performed on Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad stopped the Punjab Kings for 120 runs in 19.4 overs owing to the superb efficiency of their bowlers. For Hyderabad, Khalil Ahmed took essentially the most three wickets for 21 runs, whereas Abhishek Sharma took two wickets for twenty-four runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Siddharth Kaul acquired one wicket every.

IPL 2021, KKR vs CSK: Virender Sehwag had enjoyable with KKR amidst Pat Cummins’ stormy innings

Hyderabad achieved the goal of 121 runs by shedding only one wicket. Johnny Bairstow scored the very best 63 runs for Hazarabad. Aside from him, captain David Warner additionally performed a superb innings of 37 runs. Aside from these two batsmen, Kane Williamson, enjoying his first match this season, scored an unbeaten 16-run knock. With this win, Sunrisers has reached quantity 5 within the Hyderabad level desk.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
43
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
41
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
38
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top