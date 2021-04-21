IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: KL Rahul achieved special achievement in T20, left behind by Chris Gayle only

Punjab Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad within the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The Punjab crew has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Punjab captain KL Rahul was out for 4 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Nonetheless, he has included himself in a selected membership throughout his quick innings. KL Rahul has accomplished his 5000 runs in T20 cricket.