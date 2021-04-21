LATEST

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: Punjab won the toss against Hyderabad, decided to bat first

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings face Sunrisers Hyderabad immediately. The match is being performed on the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On this match, Punjab captain KL Rahul has determined to bat first after profitable the toss. Punjab Kings began their marketing campaign with a win in opposition to Rajasthan Royals, however after that they’ve misplaced in two consecutive matches. Then again, Sunrisers Hyderabad has not but opened an account on this season. He has misplaced all three matches and is on the backside of the purpose desk.

LIVE UPDATES-

3:08 PM: Punjab Kings’ taking part in eleven: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shah Rukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

3:05 PM: Enjoying XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Ken Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul.

3:00 PM: On this match, Punjab captain KL Rahul has determined to bat first after profitable the toss.

