IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Punjab Kings will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday within the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The match will likely be performed on the M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. The Punjab Kings began their marketing campaign with a win in opposition to the Rajasthan Royals. After this, he has misplaced in two consecutive matches. Punjab has been defeated by CSK and Delhi Capitals. Alternatively, if you happen to speak about Sunrisers Hyderabad, then the account has not been opened until this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have misplaced all three of their matches and the purpose is on the backside of the desk. He’ll attempt to open the account with a win in immediately’s match. Hyderabad’s greatest drawback is its center order. Regardless of getting a great begin, his center order batsmen haven’t been in a position to play. On Wednesday, Warner will attempt to open his workforce’s account in IPL 14. Speaking about Punjab, his bowlers have disillusioned him. There have been 16 bouts between the 2 to date. Out of those, Hyderabad has gained 11 instances whereas Punjab has gained 5 instances.

IPL 2021: Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals strikes strongly in the direction of Purple Cap, Shikhar Dhawan captures Orange Cap

When and the place will this match be performed?
The 14th match of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will likely be performed on Wednesday, April 21 on the M Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai.

What time does the match begin?
In line with Indian time, this match will begin at 3.30 pm. The toss will likely be half an hour earlier than the match begin at 3:00 pm.

The place can I watch stay telecast?
You possibly can watch the stay telecast of the 14th match of IPL 2021 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on Star Sports activities Community.

The place can I watch stay streaming?
It is possible for you to to observe the stay streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

