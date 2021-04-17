LATEST

IPL 2021 point table: Chennai Super Kings gain huge advantage with win, Punjab Kings slipped to number seven

Within the IPL 2021, the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) was performed on Friday. On this match, CSK, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, unilaterally defeated Punjab by six wickets. The lack of Punjab beneath the captaincy of KL Rahul has brought about an enormous loss to the group and so they have slipped to quantity seven within the IPL 2021 level desk. Then again, Chennai has gone straight from eighth to quantity two with a win. The largest motive for that is the group’s large win towards Punjab.

Group Match recreation Dwell The losers Tie No consequence run fee Factors
Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 2 0 0 0 +0.175 4
Chennai tremendous kings 2 1 1 0 0 +0.616 2
Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 0 +0.225 2
Delhi capitals 2 1 1 0 0 +0.195 2
Rajasthan Royals 2 1 1 0 0 +0.052 2
Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 +0.000 2
Punjab kings 2 1 1 0 0 -0.909 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 0 2 0 0 -0.400 0

Bravo’s dance on Vathy Cumming went viral, Rayudu didn’t cease laughing

If different groups are checked out on this level desk, Virat Kohli’s captain Royal Challengers Bangalore with 4 factors stays on the prime, whereas Mumbai Indians are at quantity three with 2 factors. Even after reaching very near victory within the final match, the dropping Delhi Capitals are current at quantity 4 on this checklist with 2 factors.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by David Warner on the IPL 2021 level desk, is the one group that has not received a single match after taking part in two matches. The group is presently on the backside of the purpose desk with out reaching a degree, with the group’s internet runrate additionally being the worst. The event is scheduled to be fought between five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Jadeja runs out with KL Rahul, watch video

