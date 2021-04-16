LATEST

IPL 2021 point table: Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings benefit from the loss of Delhi Capitals, RCB remain on top

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was performed on 15 April between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. In an exhilarating match, Rajasthan Royals snatched victory from Delhi Capitals’ jaws within the final over. For the reason that defeat of Delhi Capitals, there was numerous change within the IPL 2021 level desk. The Delhi Capitals staff slipped from the second place to the fourth place, whereas Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have benefited from their defeat. With 4 factors, Royal Challengers Bangalore stay on prime, whereas Rajasthan Royals have moved as much as quantity 5 after the win.

Crew Match recreation Reside The losers Tie No outcome run charge Factors
Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 2 0 0 0 +0.175 4
Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 0 +0.225 2
Punjab kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.200 2
Delhi capitals 2 1 1 0 0 +0.195 2
Rajasthan Royals 2 1 1 0 0 +0.052 2
Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 +0.000
Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 0 2 0 0 -0.400 0
Chennai tremendous kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.779 0

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Superkings are at the moment the one two groups that wouldn’t have a single level of their account. Punjab Kings and Chennai Superkings are the one groups which have performed one match to this point. Right now the match between these two groups is to be performed. Punjab Kings may have an opportunity to achieve the highest, forsaking Royal Challengers Bangalore, whereas Chennai Tremendous Kings will regulate opening their factors account.

