IPL 2021 Point Table: Mumbai Indians jump with victory against KKR

Within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 10 runs of their second match. With this win, Mumbai Indians have made a quantum soar within the level desk. Mumbai Indians has jumped from quantity 5 to quantity two, whereas KKR has moved up from second place to quantity 5 straight after this defeat. At one time it appeared that KKR would simply win the match, however Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar returned the match to Mumbai Indians by taking 4 wickets after which Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya bowled economically within the dying overs. Conquered this victory to the Indians.

Rahul’s ‘Chauka’, Mumbai defeated KKR by 10 runs in an exciting match

Crew Match recreation Stay The losers Tie No end result run price Factors Delhi capitals 1 1 0 0 0 +0.779 2 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 0 +0.225 2 Punjab kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.200 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 0 0 +0.050 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 +0.000 2 Rajasthan Royals 1 0 1 0 0 -0.200 0 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 0 -0.500 0 Chennai tremendous kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.779 0

Within the level desk, the group of Delhi Capitals nonetheless stays on high. Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Tremendous Kings by seven wickets within the first match. Barring the groups of Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Tremendous Kings, 2-2 factors have been added to the account of the opposite 5 groups. Within the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the present day.