IPL 2021 Point Table: Mumbai Indians reach top with win, Sunrisers Hyderabad not open account

5-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in one other match performed in Chennai to register their second consecutive win within the event. With this win, the Mumbai staff has reached the primary place within the IPL 2021 level desk, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore. Aside from this, the scenario in Hyderabad remains to be the identical as earlier than and the staff isn’t open, whereas the staff has performed three matches throughout this era.

Group Match sport Reside The losers Tie No consequence run charge Factors
Mumbai Indians 3 2 1 0 0 +0.367 4
Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 2 0 0 0 +0.175 4
Chennai tremendous kings 2 1 1 0 0 +0.616 2
Delhi capitals 2 1 1 0 0 +0.195 2
Rajasthan Royals 2 1 1 0 0 +0.052 2
Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 +0.000 2
Punjab kings 2 1 1 0 0 -0.909 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 0 3 0 0 -0.483 0

After successful the toss on this match, Mumbai determined to bat first. The staff scored a difficult rating of 150 runs within the stipulated overs because of the aggressive innings of captain Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard and a 40-run stand by Quinton Dickock. Throughout his innings, Pollard hit the longest six of the event.

Chasing a goal of 151 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired off to a stable begin with captain David Warner and Johnny Bairstow scoring 67 runs in 7.2 overs. Hyderabad fell 13 runs behind the goal because of the return of each batsmen to the pavilion and the failure of the center order batsmen. That is Sunrisers third consecutive defeat and the staff’s account of victory has not been opened but.

