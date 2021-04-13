IPL 2021 point table: Punjab Kings left Royal Challengers Bangalore behind, Chennai Super Kings’ condition crumbling

A complete of 4 matches have been performed within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and on this manner every crew has performed their very own opening match. On Monday (April 12), the fourth match of IPL 2021 was performed between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, which was received by Punjab Kings by 4 runs. After this match, level desk Punjab Kings moved as much as third place in level desk, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore slipped to quantity 4. Delhi Capitals stay on the high, whereas Chennai Tremendous Kings crew is captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the final quantity within the level desk. Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have received their first matches.

Missed three years in the past, however now this bowler fulfilled the dream by bowling Dhoni

Staff Match recreation Stay The losers Tie No end result run charge Factors Delhi capitals 1 1 0 0 0 +0.779 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 0 0 +0.500 2 Punjab kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.200 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 0 0 +0.050 2 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 0 Rajasthan Royals 1 0 1 0 0 -0.200 0 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 0 -0.500 0 Chennai tremendous kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.779 0

Rahul’s good innings in opposition to Rajasthan, made a particular report for Punjab

The 4 successful groups have two factors on their account, however Delhi Capitals are at present on the high based mostly on internet runs. Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Tremendous Kings have misplaced their first matches, however CSK are ranked final on the idea of internet runs.