IPL 2021 Point Table: RCB and Delhi Capitals reach top-2 with victory

Within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), two matches have been performed on Sunday. Within the first match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) washed away Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 38 runs, whereas within the second match Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. Each matches have been excessive scoring. Within the first match, RCB set a goal of 205 runs to win in entrance of KKR, whereas within the second match Delhi Capitals gained the match by 198 runs after dropping 4 wickets in 18.2 overs. The Punjab Kings had set a goal of 196 runs for the win. There was loads of change within the level desk after each these matches.

Group Match recreation Stay The losers Tie No consequence run price Factors Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 3 0 0 0 +0.750 6 Delhi capitals 3 2 1 0 0 +0.453 4 Mumbai Indians 3 2 1 0 0 +0.367 4 Chennai superkings 2 1 1 0 0 +0.616 2 Rajasthan Royals 2 1 1 0 0 +0.052 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 1 2 0 0 -0.633 2 Punjab kings 3 1 2 0 0 -0.967 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 0 3 0 0 -0.483 0

RCB is the one crew to have gained three matches in a row. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have 4 factors of their account, however Delhi Capitals are on second and Mumbai Indians in third place on the premise of higher web runs. Chennai Tremendous Kings occupy the fourth place. Punjab Kings have slipped to the seventh place after this loss, whereas speaking about Sunrisers Hyderabad, their factors haven’t been opened but and after three consecutive defeats, the crew is in final place.