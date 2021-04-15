LATEST

IPL 2021 Point Table: RCB topped, Sunrisers Hyderabad over CSK despite two defeats

On Wednesday (April 14) within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confronted Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB defeated SRH by 10 runs in a detailed match. On this manner, RCB group captained by Virat Kohli has reached the primary place in IPL 2021 level desk after profitable two consecutive matches. RCB was at quantity 4 earlier than this match. Then again, SRH stay within the seventh place above the Chennai Tremendous Kings group headed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni within the level desk, regardless of shedding in two consecutive matches.

Staff Match recreation Dwell The losers Tie No end result run price Factors
Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 2 0 0 0 +0.175 4
Delhi capitals 1 1 0 0 0 +0.779 2
Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 0 +0.225 2
Punjab kings 1 1 0 0 0 +0.200 2
Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 0 0 +0.000 2
Rajasthan Royals 1 0 1 0 0 -0.200 0
Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 0 2 0 0 -0.400 0
Chennai tremendous kings 1 0 1 0 0 -0.779 0

Delhi Capitals is in second place after RCB. Delhi Capitals are scheduled to tackle Rajasthan Royals as we speak. Rajasthan Royals needed to face defeat of their first match in opposition to Punjab Kings. The CSK level is on the backside of the desk. CSK had been defeated by Delhi Capitals within the first match. CSK factors to the underside of the desk on account of poor internet runrate.

