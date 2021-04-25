IPL 2021 Points Table Orange Cap Purple Cap Holders Name & Stats

The 14th version of the IPL is on the run which is being performed in Mumbai and Chennai with all the 8 groups who’ve began their campaigns, it has been 12 days for the reason that first match was performed of the league.

IPL 2021 POINTS TABLE

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE has performed 4 matches and have gained all of them standing on the prime of the league desk with 8 factors.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS has performed 4 matches and have gained 3 of them having a loss to their identify and are simply the highest crew with 6 factors of their bag.

DELHI CAPITALS has performed 4 matches out of which they’ve gained 3 and have a loss to their identify bagging 6 factors within the league and securing third place.

MUMBAI INDIANS has performed 5 matches and have solely gained 2 of them and have misplaced 3 of these matches bagging as much as have 4 factors.

PUNJAB KINGS has performed 5 matches and have gained solely 2 of them with having 3 losses to their identify which makes them to have 4 factors.

RAJASTHAN ROYALS has performed 5 matches out of which they’ve gained 2 and have misplaced 3 matches which makes them to attain 4 factors

SUNRISERS HYEDERABAD has performed 4 matches out of which they’ve solely gained 1 of them and have 3 losses to their identify with having solely 2 factors

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS has performed 5 matches and have solely gained 1 of them and have misplaced 4 video games already which places them on the underside of the league.

ORANGE CAP LEADERBOARD

SHIKHAR DHAWAN is main the orange cap run by scoring 231 runs in 4 matches with a strike price of 92.

KL RAHUL is simply behind him with 221 runs in 5 matches having a strike price of 91.

ROHIT SHARMA can be fairly shut with these two gamers having a rating of 201 runs in 5 matches with a strike price of 63.

SANJU SAMSON holds the 4th place within the chase of the orange cap as he has scored 187 runs in 5 matches with a strike price of 119.

NITISH RANA has additionally entered the highest 5 as he’s simply behind Sanju with a rating of 186 having a strike price of 80.

PURPLE CAP LEADEBOARD

HARSHAL PATEL is the holder of the cap having 12 wickets in 4 matches after bowling 16 overs and solely giving 116 runs.

RAHUL CHAHAR is the 2nd place holder within the chase having 9 wickets within the 5 matches that he has performed after bowling 20 overs and giving 137 runs.

CHRIS MORRIS is holding the third place after taking 9 wickets within the 5 matches that he ahs performed after bowling 18 overs and giving 162 runs

DEEPAK CHAHAR is the holder of the 4th place having taken 8 wickets in 4 matches that he has performed in simply 15 overs and has given 110 runs.

AVESH KHAN is the holder of the fifth place having taken 8 wickets in 4 matches that he has performed after bowling 14 overs and solely giving 103 runs.

The race appears to be fairly shut between the groups and the people as they’re the perfect of greatest enjoying collectively in a single league and the competitors goes to be fairly shut and there’s no denying the truth that the league may be very unpredictable and something can occur within the league as everybody goes shoulder to shoulder with the slightest of margins that makes the league so thrilling.