IPL 2021: Preity Zinta became a fan of Shah Rukh Khan's innings under pressure, tweeting and praising

The Punjab Kings crew could have suffered a one-sided defeat in opposition to the Chennai Tremendous Kings, however the Tamil Nadu younger batsman Shah Rukh Khan performed underneath stress, the eye of everybody caught his consideration. Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, has additionally turn out to be a fan of Shah Rukh’s inning and has praised this younger batsman on Twitter. The Punjab Kings suffered a 6-wicket defeat by the hands of CSK as a result of poor efficiency of the batsmen.

Preity Zinta wrote on her Twitter, ‘This evening was not ours, however some issues had been optimistic. Shah Rukh Khan batted properly within the stress and the bowlers bowled a lot better than within the earlier match. It might be higher to maneuver on and go away it behind. Hopefully, Punjab Kings will study lots from this match. Chennai Tremendous Kings performed very properly. After Punjab’s 4 wickets fell early, Shah Rukh Khan got here out to bat and performed a superb innings of 47 runs with the assistance of 4 fours and two sixes. The Tamil Nadu batsman was dismissed by Sam Karan within the final over of Punjab’s innings.

IPL2021: Deepak’s want, 11 gamers like Ravindra Jadeja to be on the sphere

Batting first, the Punjab Kings scored simply 106 runs, shedding 8 wickets in 20 overs. For Chennai, Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc, giving the Punjab batsmen the trail of pavilion by conceding simply 13 runs in his 4 overs. CSK achieved the goal of 107 runs in simply 15.4 overs. For the crew, Moin Ali scored an unbeaten innings of 47 and Faf Duplecy scored 36 runs. This was Punjab’s first defeat of the season within the second match, whereas Dhoni’s gifted them as a victory on the two hundredth match for Chennai Tremendous Kings of Dhoni.

