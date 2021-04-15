LATEST

IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw said, what do you discuss about Ricky Potting

Prithvi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals opener, made a superb debut in IPL 2021. Within the first match towards Chennai Tremendous Kings, he performed a superb innings of 72 runs. Shaw had scored 72 runs in 38 balls. The IPL of the yr 2020 was nothing particular for Prithvi Shaw. Resulting from poor efficiency, he additionally needed to sit out of the workforce. Prithvi Shaw stated that he disclosed the dialogue with Delhi head coach Ricky Potting. He stated that he enjoys working beneath potting.

Quoting a press launch from Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw stated that with Potting, I speak concerning the technique as a batsman. He has performed a whole lot of cricket and shares the expertise he has gained from us, particularly with the youth. I take pleasure in working with him. He additional stated that I made some small adjustments in my batting earlier than the IPL. I needed to reduce my errors and I labored arduous for it.

Jaffer had a humorous tweet earlier than the Rajasthan and Delhi match

The match between Delhi and Rajasthan might be performed at 7.30 pm on Thursday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Prithvi Shaw will attempt to bat brilliantly on this match as effectively. Delhi led the brand new captain Rishabh Pant by defeating the Chennai Tremendous Kings with a win of the match. On the identical time, Rajasthan Royals needed to face defeat of their first match towards Punjab Kings.

