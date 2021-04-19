LATEST

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings lose, then questions raised on KL Rahul, Akash Chopra said – he will definitely regret it

IPL 2021 noticed high-scoring double-header matches performed on Sunday. On this, Royal Challengers Bangalore gained within the first match, whereas Delhi gained within the match performed between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals within the evening. Punjab, batting first within the match performed at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, scored a giant rating of 195 runs on the lack of 4 wickets. However in response, Delhi achieved this purpose within the nineteenth over on the premise of Shikhar Dhawan’s sensible 92 runs innings. On this match, Punjab captain KL Rahul smashed 61 runs in 51 balls, after which many veteran gamers questioned his strike fee. These embody the identify of former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra.

IPL 2021: Captain Rishabh Pant defends bowlers after victory towards Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has been praised fiercely

KL Rahul, together with Mayank Agarwal, smashed Delhi bowlers fiercely and added 122 runs in 12.3 overs for the primary wicket. Regardless of such a superb innings, Akash stated that Rahul ought to have attacked the Delhi bowlers after Mayank was dismissed. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the previous opener stated, ‘When Mayank was out, Rahul ought to have accelerated his batting. After the defeat of the workforce, each time they see their batting, they are going to positively remorse it.

Mumbai’s head coach Jayawardene informed why Hardik is just not bowling

Akash additionally questioned KL Rahul’s strike fee right here. He stated, ‘While you get such an excellent begin, you count on the workforce to attain 60-70 runs within the final 5 overs. You didn’t do that and that’s the reason the workforce couldn’t even cross the 200 mark, which you positively ought to have finished. On this match, Rahul’s innings got here to an finish within the sixteenth over when he was caught by Marcus Stoinis for an extended shot from quick bowler Kagiso Rabada.

